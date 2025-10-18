Who is Emiru? Twitch streamer and cosplayer assaulted at TwitchCon 2025

Emily 'Emiru' Schunk was assaulted during a meet-and-greet session at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego. Footage circulating online appeared to show a male attendee approaching the streamer, grabbing her without consent, and attempting to kiss her, The US Sun reported. Emiru is an American Twitch streamer and cosplayer known for her League of Legends gameplay and creative content.(X/@emiru)

Security personnel immediately interviewed and removed the man from the venue. Twitch confirmed that he was “banned indefinitely” from both the platform and all in-person events.

"The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority," Twitch said in a statement and called the attendee's behavior "completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting".

The company, after the incident, announced tighter security measures, including increased staff presence around creators, stricter entry checks, and a ban on plus-one guests for the rest of the event.

Who is Emily 'Emiru' Schunk?

Born on January 3, 1998, in the United States, Emiru is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch. She is known for her engaging personality, sharp gaming, entertainment, and creativity.

She first gained attention as a League of Legends player in 2015, streaming her gameplay to a small community while still in high school. Over the years, she evolved into one of Twitch's most recognizable figures, with her streams now spanning gaming, anime, and pop culture.

From small streams to global stardom

Emiru began streaming professionally in 2020 when she signed with the eSports organization Cloud9. Her popularity only grew after she joined One True King (OTK), a creator collective, in 2022 and later became a co-owner, her profile stated.

At OTK, Emiru helped expand the group's presence in content creation, hardware, software, and digital entertainment. She also created her own cosplay contest, hosted since 2019, and launched the Steak & Eggs podcast in 2023, which covers gaming, anime, and creator culture.

TwitchCon 2025 incident: Call for safer spaces

Mary Kish, head of the Twitch community, stated that the platform has to be "really aggressive" in securing the creators' safety, as per The US Sun.

This is Emiru’s second public harassment case in under a year, the first being during a live stream in Santa Monica in early 2025.

But she still went back after the altercation and continued her meet-and-greet, which earned her support from fans and a lot of fellow streamers.

