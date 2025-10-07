Selena Gomez shares unseen video of Taylor Swift at her wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Blessed to…’

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco on September 27 in California. She shared beautiful wedding pictures on her Instagram, in which she looked ethereal in a Ralph Lauren gown. She also celebrated the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, with unseen videos and pictures from her wedding. Selena Gomez shares unseen video of Taylor Swift gushing over her at wedding as she celebrates The Life of a Show Girl (Instagram/selenagomez)

Selena Gomez shares a heartfelt post for Taylor Swift

Ever since Swift commented, “Yes i will be the flower girl” on Selena Gomez’s engagement post, fans were eager to see the Cruel Summer hitmaker as a bridesmaid.

Gomez took to Instagram amid Swift's new album release and shared a carousel of pictures featuring them. The caption read, “In honor of SHOWGIRL…blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you Taylor Swift forever and always!"

The first video features Swift gushing over her bestie as she looks gorgeous in her wedding dress. The second picture shows the duo drinking a cocktail. The third picture shows the Blank Space in a black dress, while Gomez donned a white dress. The two pop icons can be seen sharing a hug. The last slide of the post shows a screenshot of Gomez listening to The Fate of Ophelia.

As expected, fans reacted and started commenting on the post. One user wrote, “I’ve waited my whole life for this.” Another user commented, “I’m gonna cry, the absolute sweetest friendship…or let me say sisterhood! LOVE seeing you happy, being loved and being surrounded by the best people possible! PS, obsessed with Taylor’s album too.”

Taylor Swift shares details about her speech at Selena Gomez’s wedding

Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and discussed the Lose You To Love Me singer’s wedding and said, “Well, I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I’ve ever seen in my life,” she began.

“I’ve never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day. And she deserves all this happiness. Benny is—he’s him. He’s so funny. He’s the best. So I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement,” she added.

Sharing further, Swift said that she did joke about the way she and Gomez used to dress back in 2008. In another interview with SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up, the Elizabeth Taylor singer said that Gomez was the most beautiful bride.

