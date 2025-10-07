Taylor Swift sparkled in $37000 sequin dress, looked stunning in strapless $5455 black gown for Selena Gomez's wedding

Taylor Swift attended singer Selena Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025. The ceremony took place in Montecito, California, with a star-studded guest list that included Steve Martin and Martin Short. Also read | Selena Gomez chose breathtaking backless Ralph Lauren gown for her wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27: See details Taylor Swift was a part of Selena Gomez's special day, supporting her best friend at her wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025. (Instagram/ Selena Gomez)

New unseen pictures and video from Selena's big day show her chilling with Taylor Swift, who chose two beautiful dresses for her BFF's wedding weekend. The pop star wore dresses by Maticevski and from Oscar de la Renta.

Taylor's looks were revealed in a heartwarming Instagram post — shared by Selena on October 6 — featuring moments from her wedding to Benny Blanco, with her best friend Taylor by her side.

Check out Selena's post:

Taylor Swift's first look at Selena Gomez's wedding

In one video, Selena is seen getting ready for the big day, clad in white pajamas, as Taylor captures the moment on camera. Taylor is wearing a stunning gold sleeveless dress with floral applique and sequins from Oscar de la Renta, which is available for ₹33,71,802 (approximately $37,989) on Modesens.com.

The dress features a nude sequin-covered corset and bodice and a bouncy skirt with three-dimensional floral embroidery. Taylor's look is completed with a swooping updo, and her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift's second look

In another picture, Selena reveals Taylors second dress — a black linen-silk blend ballgown by Maticevski, selling on Smartcloset.me for $5455 (approximately ₹4,84,081). Taylor accessorised her dress with a watch and golden bangle bracelet, and sported her old mine-cut diamond engagement ring on her left hand. In the sweet photo, the singers shared a warm hug, both rocking red lipstick.

This adorable post celebrates their 20-year friendship, with Selena writing in her caption, “In honour of Showgirl (The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor's latest music album)... blessed to have you by my side, almost 20 years later, gator! I love you Taylor Swift, forever and always.”