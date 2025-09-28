Selena Gomez chose breathtaking backless Ralph Lauren gown for her wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27: See details

Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – they are now officially married. Selena's wedding dress was a stunning custom Ralph Lauren gown – it was sleeveless and featured a high neck, open back design, and floral detailing. The groom also wore Ralph Lauren for the occasion. Also read | Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco, fans erupt in pure joy: ‘She finally got…' First look at Selena Gomez’s wedding dress: She shared photos of her custom Ralph Lauren bridal look on Instagram. (Instagram/ Selena Gomez)

The singer and actor took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the happy news and share the wedding photos with the music producer. She added their wedding date, September 27, 2025, to the caption alongside two white heart emojis: “9.27.25.” The photos show the newlyweds holding hands and embracing.

Check out Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding album:

Selena Gomez's wedding gown is timeless

A classic and chic halter neck added sophistication to Selena's wedding gown Delicate floral applique details adorned the dress, adding a touch of romance and whimsy. The bodice was structured with draping across the torso, creating a beautiful silhouette, while a small train added drama and elegance to the gown. The back of Selena's gown was open, creating a contrast with the fully covered front. The Ralph Lauren gown was made of flowing satin, which added to its luxurious and timeless feel.

Selena channels old Hollywood glamour

Selena paired the wedding dress with simple diamond earrings that looked understated yet elegant, and complemented the dress without overpowering it. Her hair was styled in waves that framed her face and added to the retro vibe of the look.

The custom Ralph Lauren gown was a fitting choice for Selena, given her long-standing relationship with the designer brand. She has worn Ralph Lauren to several high-profile events, including the Academy Awards earlier in 2025.

Selena publicly announced her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023. The couple has been engaged since December 2024.