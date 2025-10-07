Taylor Swift recalls saying yes to ‘nervous’ Travis Kelce's dreamy proposal on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

American popstar Taylor Swift has finally opened up about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce — and she did it in the most Taylor Swift way possible: with charm, humor, and a few sparkling revelations on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Taylor Swift opened up about her engagement to Travis Kelce

On Monday, the 35-year-old pop icon joined Jimmy for a candid conversation that covered everything from her engagement to her friendship with Selena Gomez and the long-standing Super Bowl halftime show rumours. During the chat, Taylor confirmed that her (now) fiancé Travis popped the question right after the two filmed the much-anticipated joint episode of his New Heights podcast. “I should’ve known something was off. He was pacing around the house, saying his heart was racing, and he even installed blackout drapes on every single window. I’d never seen this dude nervous. He’s a professional non-nervous person,” Taylor laughed.

It all made sense later when she realized Travis had transformed their backyard into what she described as a “magical fairy garden” for the proposal, complete with their tour photographer hiding in the bushes to capture the moment. “I think for Travis, the podcast was just a distraction, a sort of ruse, to keep me from looking out the windows,” Taylor told Jimmy, flashing her diamond engagement ring with a grin. Jimmy also asked Taylor about long-circulating rumors that she had turned down the Super Bowl halftime show because of performance footage, to which she firmly replied, “No.” Explaining her decision, she said, “Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are close. But I’m in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field. This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it. I'm just too locked in.” Taylor also went on to share that she avoided mentioning her engagement at Selena Gomez’s recent wedding to Benny Blanco. “I made a point not to mention anything about my engagement,” she said, adding that her speech instead playfully recalled their early days in 2008 — “the year of deep V-necks and aggressively colorful skinny jeans.”