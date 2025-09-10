Meet the new cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz and more

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building is here, and the Arconia has fresh faces. The Hulu hit dropped its first three episodes on September 9, kicking off another round of chaos for Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez). This time, the victim is close to home - beloved doorman Lester, played by Teddy Coluca. His death in the courtyard fountain pulls the trio back into sleuth mode. Meet the new cast members of Only Murders in the Building season 5.(Instagram/hulu)

“Our beloved doorman has a hold of a large amount of tenants in our buildings’ secrets,” co-creator John Hoffman told Decider last year. “We really are dipping our toe into a New York City in season 5 that feels particularly ripped from the headlines in certain ways that we’ve not done before," he added.

Returning players include Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nathan Lane, Richard Kind, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Téa Leoni. But it’s the newcomers that have people talking.

Renée Zellweger leads the new arrivals

Renée Zellweger plays Camila White, a powerful billionaire tied to the city’s hospitality world. In the trailer, she drops a chilling line: “The easiest way to win is to make your opponent think they’re playing a different game entirely.”

Christoph Waltz joins as Bash Steed, a tech mogul whose sudden interest in the Arconia raises suspicion. Logan Lerman rounds out the trio of billionaires as Jay Pflug, heir to a pharmaceutical empire. “This is the new mob of New York! These people could be killers,” Oliver declares in the preview.

The list does not stop there. Keegan-Michael Key steps in as embattled Mayor Tillman. Jermaine Fowler plays Randall, the doorman reluctantly promoted after Lester’s death. Beanie Feldstein appears as Althea - or “Thé” - Mabel’s estranged childhood friend turned pop star. Bobby Cannavale shows up as mob-tied Nicky Caccimelio, while Dianne Wiest plays Lester’s widow, Lorraine.

A mix of comedy, star power, and suspicion

According to People, the season weaves in corruption, celebrity, and old rivalries alongside the murder mystery. Feldstein’s flashy pop star clashes with Mabel. Cannavale’s mobster raises red flags after a fight with Lester. Wiest delivers heart as the grieving wife with her late husband’s secrets.

The newcomers expand an already stacked cast while keeping the series’ balance of humor and tension intact. With Streep, Zellweger, Waltz, and Wiest sharing the screen, season 5 leans even harder into prestige casting.

Hoffman called Wiest’s addition a personal thrill, telling Parade he “couldn’t believe” she said yes. Five seasons in, the Arconia still has secrets - and now even more suspects.

