Are you my first? premieres tonight: Meet the 21 virgins looking for love on Hulu dating show

Hulu is pushing boundaries of dating shows with Are You My First? Which premieres Monday, August 18 on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally. Hosted by Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the show features 21 singles who have never had sex, marking the largest gathering of virgins on a reality dating show. Hulu's new dating show, Are you my first? premieres August 18.(Instagram/areyoumyfirst)

The series, from the producers of Love Island USA, promises romantic dates, emotional challenges, and surprising twists as contestants search for meaningful connections.

Star power and surprises

The show’s most recognizable contestant is Mike Planeta, a former Bachelorette contestant. The 34-year-old San Diego entrepreneur made headlines during Katie Thurston’s season in 2021 for being open about his virginity. Now he is back on television hoping to find ‘the one’, reported E! Online.

A journey without judgement

Another Just Jared report stated that Hulu described the show as a ‘groundbreaking dating experiment’ where virgin singles are free to explore connections without shame or pressure. The audience can expect romance, heartbreak, and plenty of unexpected turns while the cast is navigating the paradise, the report added.

Also read: Grace Van Patten teases ‘new information’ in Hulu’s Amanda Knox series

The entire pilot season, which consists of 10 episodes, will stream starting tonight. Ahead of its premiere, meet the full cast of the show:

The full cast of Are you my first?

From faith-driven celibacy to fears of intimacy, every contestant, according to Just Jared report, has a unique reason for still holding onto their ‘first’. Here is the line-up:

Andrew (25): The tech sales from Salt Lake City, Utah is saving it for ‘the one’.

Brooklyn (24): The Los Angeles-based dance teacher believes love is worth the wait.

Carissa (27): Long Beach photographer is waiting for the right person.

Deya (28) who is a small business owner from Fort Lauderdale, wants a storybook romance and thus is still saving it.

Farha (25): The writer and content creator from Miami grew up religious and is waiting for true love.

Godwin (27): Real Estate Developer from Edison, New Jersey said he enjoys the attention and is waiting for his queen.

Hakeem (27): The voiceover artist from Atlanta is approaching intimacy cautiously.

Jade (28): Miss New Orleans USA and NFL Cheerleader from New Orleans said she’s never had a serious relationship.

Jake (32): Also based in Los Angeles, he works as a caregiver and said his faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Katya (28): The New York-based theater artist said she believes sex is about power.

Krash (24): Miami-based social media manager has had a strict upbringing and he said it has taught him to wait.

Layne (24): The commercial pilot from Hammon, Oklahoma, is coming on the show because he’s never had a serious girlfriend.

Madi (28): The marketing manager based in Texas’ Austin said that she fears intimacy and added that she is waiting for true love.

Michael (26) is a tour guide & comedian, from Austin, who is also still working through intimacy fears.

Mike (34): The entrepreneur & gym owner from San Diego is Bachelorette alum. He said he’s saving himself until marriage.

Noah (25): The San Clemente business owner is waiting until marriage and thus wanted to give the show a try.

Rachael (30): The cocktail waitress from Florida’s Tampa is on the show to find love and intimacy after facing delay due to health challenge.

Sara (28): The San Diego-based student said she prioritized studies and is still holding out for love.

Spencer (25): The Solar salesman from Boise, Idaho wants his first time to be meaningful.

Ty (25): The Provo, Utah web developer chose celibacy due to religious reasons.

Vivek (23): The Indian-origin Los Angeles financial accountant said he was waiting for trust and true connection.

FAQs

Q1: When does Are You My First? premiere?

The show premieres Monday, August 18, 2025 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Q2: How many episodes will the season have?

The first season will feature 10 episodes, all streaming at once.

Q3: Who are the hosts?

The series is hosted by Colton Underwood (Netflix’s Coming Out Colton) and Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette alum).

Q4: Who is the most recognizable contestant?

Former Bachelorette contestant Mike Planeta, 34, joins the cast.

Q5: What makes this dating show unique?

It features the largest group of virgins ever assembled on a reality dating show, exploring love and intimacy in new ways.