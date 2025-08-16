Disney greenlights Coven Academy, a teen witch dramedy; cast and plot details revealed

Disney Branded Television has officially picked up Coven Academy, a new series that mixes supernatural elements with comedy and drama. The show centers on three teenage girls training to become witches, according to AOL report. Coven Academy is about three teenage witches training in New Orleans. They are chosen to protect the city from old, dangerous forces.(Instagram/ @malinawesissman, tiffanithiessen, @malachibarton)

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said, “Coven Academy is an innovative format that blends supernatural intrigue with the friendships, challenges and self-discovery of the teenage experience."

“Under Tim Federle’s creative leadership, this magical high school comes alive with a breakout cast, continuing our tradition of creating stories and stars that connect deeply with today’s generation.”

About Coven Academy

Coven Academy is about three teenage witches training in New Orleans. They are chosen to protect the city from old, dangerous forces, according to Variety report

The girls learn to control their magic, uncover secrets, and deal with rivals. At the same time, they face the challenges of growing up and forming close friendships.

Coven Academy's cast

The cast is led by Malina Pauli Weissman (Ick, A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar. Tiffani Thiessen (Alexa and Katie, White Collar, 90210) plays Miss Graves. Other main cast members include Malachi Barton (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Jake, Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie, Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha, and Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan.

The recurring cast features Brendon Tremblay (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Alexander, Swayam Bhatia (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as McKenna, and Keegan Connor Tracy (Once Upon a Time) as Tamora.

Federle wrote and directed the pilot episode. He also serves as executive producer alongside Kimberly McCullough and Bronwyn North-Reist, head of creative at Federle’s Chorus Boy Productions, as reported by Deadline.

Tim Federle’s other projects

Federle is also executive producing the live-action comedy Vampirina: Teenage Vampire for Disney Channel, which is based on the animated show and books by Anne Marie Pace and Leuyen Pham.

The series features Kenzi Richardson as Vampirina “Vee” Hauntley, Jiwon Lee as Sophie, her roommate, Shaun Dixon as Elijah, who is laid-back, Milo Maharlika as Demi, a ghost who is 600 years old, and Faith Hedley as Britney, a skilled legacy student.