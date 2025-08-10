The Crow OTT release date: When and where to watch Bill Skarsgård’s supernatural thriller online

Hollywood actor Bill Skarsgård had a rollercoaster 2024 with two completely different movies. He went from playing a creepy vampire in the Oscar-nominated Nosferatu to a moody superhero in The Crow. While Nosfetatu was a massive hit at the box office, The Crow failed to garner any attention. However, Indian fans of supernatural and horror movies might find the movie, which is set to drop on OTT in August. Still of Bill Skarsgard from The Crow

When, where to watch The Crow online in India?

The supernatural thriller drama will begin streaming on August 14, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play, which is accessible via OTTplay Premium.

For the unversed, The Crow is a modern reimagining of the 1990s The Crow movie series, serving as the fifth instalment in the franchise that include movies such as The Crow: Salvation and The Crow: Wicket Prayer. The 2024 movie is also the second cinematic adaptation of James O'Barr's namesake comic book which was published in 1989.

The 2024 reboot movie brings back the dark gothic tale of revenge to the new generation, following the tragic story of a musician who has been resurrected with superpowers to avenge his and his fiancee’s brutal murders. It's an exciting return to the source material, capturing the raw emotion and supernatural elements that made the original movie series a cult phenomenon.

The Crow cast

While Skarsgård takes on the lead role of Eric Draven, FKA Twigs stars as his love interest Shelly Webster. The main antagonist is played by Danny Huston, who portrays the menacing Vincent Roeg. The cast list also includes other talents in key roles like Jordan Bolger, Isabella Wei, Josette Simon, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

Last year in August, while attending the premiere of The Crow in New York, Skarsgård told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie did not create any issue for him during the filming, physically, but emotionally it took a toll on him as he had to shoot for four months. The 35-year-old actor stated that he loves it when he gets consumed by the storyline and shooting process.