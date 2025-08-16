Grace Van Patten teases ‘new information’ in Hulu’s Amanda Knox series

Grace Van Patten will be playing the role of Amanda Knox in Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, a limited series following Knox’s fight to clear her name after being convicted in Italy of killing her roommate Meredith Kercher. The series, Van Patten told People, covers Knox’s “16-year odyssey to set herself free” and gives her the chance “to reclaim her story.” Grace Van Patten stars as Amanda Knox in Hulu series(Instagram/Hulu)

She was struck by how the production treated the subject. “What I thought was so beautiful is, everyone approached it so empathetically. No one’s the villain in the story,” she told People.

Van Patten reveals she once had a dream of playing Amanda Knox

Van Patten remembers the case vividly. She had first seen Knox’s 2016 documentary, which left a lasting impression. “It was a crazy, full-circle moment for me because I do remember when this happened. I remember watching the documentary… I was so fascinated by the story and Amanda as a human being. I remember having this dream of playing her one day,” she said.

The actress admits she felt more pressure here than ever before. “I had never played a real existing human in the world, so that was very new for me. And the main thing for me was what involvement Amanda was going to have in it," she explained.

Also read: Amanda Knox asks Italian court to clear her of a slander charge, saying police forced the confession

Knox, now 38 and a mother of two, came on board as an executive producer. Van Patten says Knox’s openness made the process easier. “How willing she was to talk to me and trust me, it felt very beautiful and emotional because of how people have created this narrative of her whole life,” she said.

Van Patten reveals the show will feature ‘ new information’

Van Patten also teased that the show digs into corners of the case that many viewers don’t know. She revealed, "It's new information that the public does not know — especially in that last episode."

Knox was vilified in headlines after her 2007 arrest, described as a “sex-crazed young girl” and worse. Van Patten wants audiences to leave those labels behind. “Most people did just read the headlines… which couldn’t be further from who she is,” she said.

Knox’s conviction was thrown out by Italy’s highest court in 2015, though some legal issues remain unresolved. For Van Patten, telling the story right feels urgent. “It just felt very, very important to me… the importance of telling something that really should be told,” she explained to People.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox debuts August 20 on Hulu with two episodes, rolling out weekly through October 1.

FAQs

When does The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premiere?

The series premieres August 20 on Hulu with two episodes, followed by weekly releases until October 1.

Who plays Amanda Knox in the series?

Grace Van Patten stars as Amanda Knox.

Is Amanda Knox involved in the show?

Yes, Knox is an executive producer and worked closely with the team.

What new information does the series reveal?

Van Patten says the final episodes bring details about Knox’s story that the public has not heard before.

When was Amanda Knox exonerated?

Italy’s highest court cleared her in 2015 after years of legal battles.