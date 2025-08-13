Migrants' boat capsizes near Italy, at least 20 dead, says UN refugee agency

At least 20 of more than 90 migrants onboard are feared dead after their boat capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa. More than 10 are missing, said the UN refugee agency on Wednesday. Survivors said there were 92 to 97 migrants on the boat when it departed Libya.(Pixabay/Representative image)

So far, 60 survivors were brought to a centre in Lampedusa, said Filippo Ungaro, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Italy.

Survivors said there were 92 to 97 migrants on the boat when it departed Libya. Authorities have recovered 20 bodies, and were searching for another 12 to 17 survivors, AP reported citing the UNHCR. It was not immediately known how long the migrants had been at sea.

According to the UNHCR, 675 migrants have died making the perilous Mediterranean crossing so far this year, not counting the latest incident.

In a similar incident early in August, at least 68 African migrants were killed after a boat capsized off the coast of southern Yemen.