Hailey Bieber breaks silence on ‘annoying’ Selena Gomez comparisons

Hailey Bieber has finally opened up about how she feels about being pitted against many celebrities, including her husband Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez. Fans have put Bieber and Gomez against each other on various occasions. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the entrepreneur revealed that it was “annoying” to be compared to other people, adding that she did not “ask” for that to happen. Hailey Bieber opened up about comparisons to Selena Gomez in a recent interview.(HT_PRINT)

Hailey Bieber talks about being pitted against Selena Gomez

The Rhode founder opened up on how major career milestones, such as her beauty brand being acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, has not stopped the negative comments about her marriage to Justin Bieber or the comparisons with other celebrities.

Bieber said that she has not felt "competitive” with other beauty brands. She said that there is an ample amount of space for every brand to exist. “I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by,” she explained.

According to ELLE, when the reporter tried to ask Hailey Bieber about Gomez and Rare Beauty, her publicist “shut the question down.” However, the model said that she finds all comparisons extremely “annoying” and cannot change people’s perceptions about her.

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they've made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that,” she said.

Talking about her relationship with Justin, Hailey Bieber said that they are both trying to find their voice.

Hailey Bieber’s past comments on Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber said in an interview on Bloomberg Originals’ The Circuit With Emily Chang in June 2023 that she finds her comparisons with Selena Gomez as “vile” and “disgusting.” She noted that such hatred came from “twisted and perpetuated narratives.” She also pointed out that pitting two women against each other because of a guy (Justin) is “awful” and she has “hated” it since the beginning.

Hailey on her son Jack Blues Bieber

In the interview with WSJ, the entrepreneur also talked about her son and revealed that she does not want to reveal his face till he understands the implications. Even though both Hailey and Justin Bieber post a lot about their son on Instagram, Jack Blues’ face has not been revealed to date.

