The Diplomat Season 3: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The Diplomat is set to air its third season on October 16. Keri Russell returns as Ambassador Kate Wyler, an American diplomat who becomes caught up in a tangled web of conspiracies when she assumes a position in the UK. This time, she has to navigate complicated relationships as Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney), “a terribly flawed woman," is now the President of the United States. The Diplomat Season 3: Cast details, when and where to watch and everything you need to know(YouTube/Netflix)

The Diplomat Season 3: All you need to know

Netflix describes the plot of eight-episode Season 3 as, “In season three of The Diplomat, Ambassador Kate Wyler lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the president is dead, Kate’s husband Hal may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world.”

Also read: Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa detail how daughter's home visit brought ‘bad luck’

The Diplomat Season 3: When and where to watch

The Diplomat Season 3 will be streaming from October 16 on Netflix. The first season of the political thriller was released in 2023, while the second season premiered on October 31, 2024.

According to USA Today, Season 3 will pick up from where the second season ended. The Diplomat has already been renewed for a fourth season. The creator of the show, Debora Cahn, shared details about the latest installment with TUDUM, saying, “Season 3 flips the chessboard. In season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.”

Also read: Christen Press to retire after 2025 NWSL season, says ‘I feel a mix of everything’

Cast of The Diplomat Season 3

Bradley Whitford is the new entrant in the show who will portray Todd Penn, Grace Penn’s husband. Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh, Allison Janney, and Rory Kinnear are the other cast members.

In a chat with TUDUM, Whitford revealed that he was thrilled to be a part of the show. “I was thrilled when I heard that Debora was interested in me doing something.” He revealed that even though he had no idea of what his character was initially, he was excited for the opportunity because he loved the show. He also praised the “amazing cast” of the show.

FAQs:

When will The Diplomat Season 3 be released?

The Diplomat Season 3 will premiere on October 16.

Where can we watch The Diplomat Season 3?

You can watch The Diplomat Season 3 on Netflix.

Will there be a Season 4 of The Diplomat?

Yes, the show has been renewed for another season.