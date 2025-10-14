Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Netflix shelves Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer, Ajay Devgn-produced creature feature due to budget constraints: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 07:49 pm IST

Netflix India has shelved the creature feature Ramree, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, due to budget issues despite a year of development.

Netflix India’s ambitious creature feature, tentatively titled Ramree, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, has reportedly been shelved due to budget problems. The film, backed by Ajay Devgn, aimed to fill the gap in India’s horror genre with a large-scale creature story. However, the streaming platform has now pulled the plug.

Siddhant Chaturvedi auditioned for Laila Majnu, which eventually starred Avinash Tiwary opposite Triptii Dimri.
Siddhant Chaturvedi auditioned for Laila Majnu, which eventually starred Avinash Tiwary opposite Triptii Dimri.

Netflix shelves Ramree

A source told Mid-Day, “Work on the film had been going on for over a year. Given the subject and period setting, it was an expensive project. For an OTT release, this would have set new standards in scale and imagination, but budget limits caught up with it. Even though the platform heads were excited about the story, the financial risk was too high. So, they decided not to move forward with it.”

What was Ramree about?

Ramree was reportedly set in 1945 and featured two leads. Produced by Ajay Devgn, it was to star Mohit Raina alongside Siddhant and mark Neha Sharma’s directorial debut. Sharma had previously written The Zoya Factor and Tere Bin Laden.

The source added, “Ramree was an idea in development that didn’t move forward, which is a normal part of the creative process. Many concepts are explored, but only a few take shape.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri. Though the film received strong reviews, it performed poorly at the box office after a decent start. It later found success on Netflix, trending in several countries after its digital release.

He made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead. He then starred with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan and in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He was also seen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gaurav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Netflix shelves Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer, Ajay Devgn-produced creature feature due to budget constraints: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On