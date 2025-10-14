Netflix shelves Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer, Ajay Devgn-produced creature feature due to budget constraints: Report

Netflix India’s ambitious creature feature, tentatively titled Ramree, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, has reportedly been shelved due to budget problems. The film, backed by Ajay Devgn, aimed to fill the gap in India’s horror genre with a large-scale creature story. However, the streaming platform has now pulled the plug. Siddhant Chaturvedi auditioned for Laila Majnu, which eventually starred Avinash Tiwary opposite Triptii Dimri.

Netflix shelves Ramree

A source told Mid-Day, “Work on the film had been going on for over a year. Given the subject and period setting, it was an expensive project. For an OTT release, this would have set new standards in scale and imagination, but budget limits caught up with it. Even though the platform heads were excited about the story, the financial risk was too high. So, they decided not to move forward with it.”

What was Ramree about?

Ramree was reportedly set in 1945 and featured two leads. Produced by Ajay Devgn, it was to star Mohit Raina alongside Siddhant and mark Neha Sharma’s directorial debut. Sharma had previously written The Zoya Factor and Tere Bin Laden.

The source added, “Ramree was an idea in development that didn’t move forward, which is a normal part of the creative process. Many concepts are explored, but only a few take shape.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri. Though the film received strong reviews, it performed poorly at the box office after a decent start. It later found success on Netflix, trending in several countries after its digital release.

He made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead. He then starred with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan and in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He was also seen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gaurav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.