Search
Wed, Oct 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Christen Press to retire after 2025 NWSL season, says ‘I feel a mix of everything’

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 10:43 pm IST

Christen Press has announced her retirement from professional soccer, stating that this will be her last season.

Angel City FC forward Christen Press announced her retirement from professional soccer on Wednesday, October 15. Press, a two-time World Cup champion and one of the finest players in the US women’s soccer, will draw the curtain on her illustrious 14-year professional career after the end of the 2025 NWSL season.

Christen Press has announced her retirement from professional soccer. (Instagram/christenpress)
Christen Press has announced her retirement from professional soccer. (Instagram/christenpress)

Christen Press set to retire

"I'm retiring from professional soccer, and I've decided that this is my last season and my last few games. I feel a mix of everything. There's yes, there's relief, there's joy, there's excitement, there's fear, there's so much grief. I have so much grief, a part of me, a piece of me, I'm losing her,” Press told ABC's Good Morning America.

"I thought I would wait until I didn't want to play anymore. But I realized that time's never going to come and I can play, and my body can keep going. And I think it was really important for me to make this decision for myself before that became a different reality," Press added.

Records and laurels

Press, 36, is set to retire with 64 international goals to her name, making it the ninth most in USWNT history.

Also Read: Jack Eichel scores twice and leads the Golden Knights to a 4-2 win over the Flames

According to ESPN, Press had last featured for the US in 2021, guiding the side to a bronze-medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics. She was also an alternate for the 2012 Olympic gold-medal-winning side.

Press began her professional career in the US in the now-defunct Women's Professional Soccer (WPS), where she was adjudged the Rookie of the Year in 2011 for the magicJack team.

Press had played a key role in the United States’ victories at the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cups. Ahead of their maiden campaign in 2022, Press became the very first player to sign for Angel City FC, according to Forbes.

Also Read: Why did David Bell, Cleveland Browns WR, retire at 24?

FAQs:

When did Christen Press announce her retirement?

Christen Press announced her retirement from professional soccer on Wednesday, October 15.

Which team does Christen Press currently represent?

Christen Press currently plays for Angel City FC.

How many international goals has Christen Press scored?

Christen Press has netted 64 international goals in her entire career.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Christen Press to retire after 2025 NWSL season, says ‘I feel a mix of everything’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On