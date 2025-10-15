Christen Press to retire after 2025 NWSL season, says ‘I feel a mix of everything’

Angel City FC forward Christen Press announced her retirement from professional soccer on Wednesday, October 15. Press, a two-time World Cup champion and one of the finest players in the US women’s soccer, will draw the curtain on her illustrious 14-year professional career after the end of the 2025 NWSL season. Christen Press has announced her retirement from professional soccer. (Instagram/christenpress)

Christen Press set to retire

"I'm retiring from professional soccer, and I've decided that this is my last season and my last few games. I feel a mix of everything. There's yes, there's relief, there's joy, there's excitement, there's fear, there's so much grief. I have so much grief, a part of me, a piece of me, I'm losing her,” Press told ABC's Good Morning America.

"I thought I would wait until I didn't want to play anymore. But I realized that time's never going to come and I can play, and my body can keep going. And I think it was really important for me to make this decision for myself before that became a different reality," Press added.

Records and laurels

Press, 36, is set to retire with 64 international goals to her name, making it the ninth most in USWNT history.

According to ESPN, Press had last featured for the US in 2021, guiding the side to a bronze-medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics. She was also an alternate for the 2012 Olympic gold-medal-winning side.

Press began her professional career in the US in the now-defunct Women's Professional Soccer (WPS), where she was adjudged the Rookie of the Year in 2011 for the magicJack team.

Press had played a key role in the United States’ victories at the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cups. Ahead of their maiden campaign in 2022, Press became the very first player to sign for Angel City FC, according to Forbes.

