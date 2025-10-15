US Visa Bulletin for November: Key dates for immigrant visa applicants revealed

The US Department of State has issued the visa bulletin for November. The bulletin lists the dates on which immigrant visa applicants must submit the required documentation to the National Visa Center for the Final Action Dates and the Application Filing Dates. Candidates for immigrant visas must submit paperwork to the National Visa Center if their priority date precedes the application date in the bulletin. Categories marked 'current' allow applications regardless of priority date.(X/@USAndIndia)

Individuals wishing to file applications for adjustment of status with USCIS should look to the “Final Action Dates” charts to determine when such applications can be filed.

US Visa Bulletin for November out: Essential info for immigrant visa applicants

In the event that the number of immigrant visas available for the fiscal year exceeds the number of known applicants, USCIS will indicate on its website that candidates may alternatively opt the “Dates for Filing Visa Applications” charts found in the November Bulletin.

After receiving notification from the National Visa Center with comprehensive instructions, candidates for immigrant visas whose priority date falls before the application date in the chart can compile and submit the necessary paperwork to the Department of State's National Visa Center.

The first applicant who is unable to provide paperwork to the National Visa Center for an immigrant visa is given priority when it comes to the application date for an oversubscribed category.

Any candidate in a category that is marked as "current" may submit the application, irrespective of the priority date.

The priority date must coincide with the revised final action date specified in the November bulletin for additional requests for numbers to be fulfilled if it becomes necessary to retrogress a final action date during the monthly allocation procedure. Any time an annual cap is reached, the preference category must be made "unavailable", and no more requests for numbers will be fulfilled.

FINAL ACTION DATES FOR FAMILY-SPONSORED PREFERENCE CASES

According to the chart below, if a date is listed for any class, it indicates that the class is oversubscribed (see paragraph 1); "C" denotes current, meaning that numbers can be issued to all eligible candidates, and "U" denotes unauthorized, meaning that numbers cannot be issued. (NOTE: Only candidates with priority dates prior to the designated final action date below are eligible to receive numbers.)

Chart provided by the US State Dept

DATES FOR FILING FAMILY-SPONSORED VISA APPLICATIONS

The chart reflects dates for filing visa applications within a timeframe justifying immediate action in the application process

DATES FOR FILING OF EMPLOYMENT-BASED VISA APPLICATIONS

USCIS data

For November, eligible DV-2026 candidates can apply for immigrant numbers in the DV category, which are chargeable to all regions and eligible nations as follows. Only those applicants whose DV regional lottery rank numbers fall below the designated allocation cut-off number are eligible for visas when one is displayed:

US visa bulletin for November

Immigrant numbers in the DV category for December are accessible to eligible DV-2026 applicants in the following regions/qualifying countries. Visas are only granted to applicants whose DV regional lottery rank numbers fall below the designated allocation cut-off number when one is highlighted: