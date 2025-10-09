Two times more US student visas to the Chinese than Indians in August: Report

Nearly one-fifth fewer student visas were issued in August, the same month the Trump administration moved to limit the duration of visas for students, among others. One of the hardest hit were Indians, who saw a nearly 45% plunge in student visa allocations in August. While the Chinese also saw a drop in issuance of student visas, it wasn't nearly as much as Indians, who saw 44.5% fewer student visas in August.(AFP/Representative)

According to news agency AFP, 3,13,138 student visas were issued in the month of August and the total figure was also 19.1% lower than what it was in August 2024.

Meanwhile, 86,647 student visas were issued to students from mainland China in August, which was reportedly more than double the number issued to Indians. In contrast, India was the top source of foreign students to the United States in 2024, AFP reported.

Ever since taking oath as President again, Trump has vowed a strict immigration crackdown, with the August proposal to limit F visas for international students being part of that push.

While there may have been a drop in student visas issuances for Indians in August, they still are the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, accounting for over 71% recipients, with the Chinese standing at a distant second of 11-12%.

However, there are concerns on that front too, ever since the Trump administration's announcement of a $100,000 fee hike for US companies on each H-1B visa worker.

The move had sparked panic among Indians in the US last month, with a directive from big tech giants like Amazon, JPMorgan and Meta, asking employees to return to the US before September 21. However, it was later clarified that the move only applied to new visa petitions and not to renewals.