6 foreigners lose US visa overnight. Reason: They bashed Charlie Kirk on social

The US State Department on Tuesday said it had revoked the visas of six foreign nationals over social media posts about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as President Donald Trump posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. A billboard showing an image of US President Donald Trump (L) embracing US prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.(AFP)

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the department said on X, naming South Africa, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Germany and Paraguay as the home countries of those affected.

According to the department, an Argentine national accused Kirk of “spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric,” while a German user wrote: “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.” Officials said they were continuing to identify visa holders who “celebrated” Kirk’s killing at a Utah university event last month.

Kirk, a prominent conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead during a campus event in September. Prosecutors have charged Tyler James Robinson with aggravated murder; he faces the death penalty.

The visa revocations were announced just hours before Trump honored Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian award in the United States - at a White House ceremony on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.

“Charlie Kirk was a martyr for truth and for freedom,” Trump said, joined by Kirk’s widow, Erika, visiting Argentine President Javier Milei and several conservative media figures. “He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America.”

The president also used the event to blame “radical left violence” for the killing and accused political opponents of fostering an environment of extremism. He cited past controversial text messages by Virginia’s Democratic attorney general nominee Jay Jones as evidence of what he called “a dangerous culture.”

The administration has pledged a sweeping response to Kirk’s killing, including expanding social media vetting, revoking visas, and exploring criminal and tax investigations into leftist groups. Trump has already designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and directed officials to explore declaring it a foreign terrorist group - a move critics say overstates the threat from a loosely organized movement.