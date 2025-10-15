CALGARY, Alberta — Jack Eichel scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Jack Eichel scores twice and leads the Golden Knights to a 4-2 win over the Flames

Kaedan Korczak also scored for the Golden Knights, and Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal with seven seconds left.

Vegas starting goalie Adin Hill stopped eight of 10 shots in the first period, but did not return for the second period because of a lower-body injury. Akira Schmid stopped the 19 shots he faced in relief.

Eichel has four goals and five assists, and Mark Stone has six assists in four games for Vegas.

Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves in the loss.

Eichel scored his second goal of the game at 6:38 of the third period, driving past Flames defenseman Daniil Miromanov and shoveling the puck past Wolf.

Korczak pulled Vegas even at 4:11 of third with a shot that beat Wolf on the stick side.

Eichel cut a two-goal deficit to one midway through the second period when he poked his own rebound past Wolf.

Coleman made it 2-0 for the Flames at 12:10 of the opening period and beat Hill on the glove side.

Backlund and Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar combined on a give-and-go on the first goal of the game at 7:32. Weegar faked a shot and dished to Backlund, who snapped a sharp-angled shot past Hill.

The Flames have been outscored 6-2 in third periods to start this season.

Golden Knights: Host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Flames: At the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.