Why did David Bell, Cleveland Browns WR, retire at 24?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver (WR) David Bell shocked the football world by announcing his retirement from the sport on Tuesday at the age of just 24.

The Browns waived Bell from the team in September after initially including him on the 53-man list for the season. He was then signed again to the team's practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

But the wide receiver decided to hang up his boots in the middle of the season, even as the Browns languished last in the AFC North.

Why did David Bell retire at 24?

David Bell announced the decision to retire at the age of just 24 in a social media post on Tuesday, revealing that a few months ago, he was “blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control” and that it “put my football future in jeopardy".

He did not expand on what exactly had happened, though he said that continuing with football would “literally risk life and limb.”

“After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart, I am announcing my retirement. Football gave me memories I’ll cherish forever and taught me how, through focus, selflessness, and determination, the whole can be greater than the collection of individuals. Thanks to God for guiding me every step of the way and for the strength to chase this dream,” Bell said in his announcement.

Bell mentioned lawyer Brad Sohn in his announcement, thanking him for “making sure this never happens to anyone else again.” But he did not elaborate on what it actually was.

The Cleveland Browns picked up the wide receiver in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.