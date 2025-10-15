Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa detail how daughter's home visit brought ‘bad luck’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, recently visited her parents in New York after relocating to London. While Ripa and Mark were happy that their daughter came to visit, the couple revealed that something unexpected had happened during her trip. On a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Mark said that Lola’s presence seemed to have a negative effect on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ NFL season success, TV Insider reported. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's daughter’s visit home was ‘bad luck’ for Buccaneers? What couple said.(CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Lola's visit was ‘bad luck’?

Mark’s favorite team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a final score of 30-19. Kelly said that Mark commented, “Maybe we were bad luck,” about her and Lola.

Lola mocked her father’s comment. "And so, then we took our exit cue, and I was like, 'Don’t tempt me with a good time. I don’t mind leaving and not watching this game," she said. Mark laughed off and said that once Kelly and Lola left, everything was great and he “controlled the game.”

About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola

Lola is the 24-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. She is the second child of the couple. After studying abroad in London during her course at New York University, she relocated to the British capital.

“I love London. … I encourage everyone to do at least, if you can, a year, maybe less, maybe eight months, I don’t know, living in London. I think it’s the best city. I love New York. New York’s always gonna be my home. But London just has a charm that… It just has such a charm. It’s so beautiful.” Lola said during an episode of Let’s Talk Off Camera.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' romance

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met during the sets of All My Children in 1995. The two fell in love and eloped in 1996. Now, happily married, the couple shares three children - one daughter and two sons. They jointly co-own a production company named Milojo and host a talk show titled Live with Kelly and Mark.

