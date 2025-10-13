Why is Bucky Irving not playing today? Latest on the Buccaneers RB's foot and shoulder injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, Bucky Irving, missed the Week 7 clash against the San Francisco 49ers as he continues to recover from a shoulder and foot injury. It is the third straight week of NFL regular season that Irving has missed, and Tampa Bay has started with their backup, Rachaad White. Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(AP)

However, it seems like Rachaad White's stint as the starting RB is set to continue as Mike Evans will require a few more weeks of recovery to make it back to the starting roster. The Tampa Bat Times reported that Irving would require one to two weeks more to return.

Irving suffered injuries to his shoulder and his foot in Tampa Bay's Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed Week 5, Week 6 and Week 7, and is expected to miss Week 8 and Week 9 before he can return. Per the Tampa Bay Times, while his left-foot sprain is not so serious, and has almost recovered, it is his shoulder subluxation that is troubling him and is the reason he is expected to be out for the next two weeks.

What Is A Shoulder Subluxation And When Will Bucky Irving Return

A shoulder subluxation is a partial dislocation of the shoulder joint — meaning the upper arm bone slips partly out of the shoulder socket but not completely. Mild subluxation could require a 2–4 weeks recovery, while more serious cases require 6–12 weeks or more, especially if tissues or ligaments are damaged.

Based on reports, Bucky Irving has suffered a mild case of shoulder subluxation, which has already kept him out for three weeks and is expected to take two more weeks. If the current recovery timeline continues, Irving could start again for the Buccaneers in Week 10.

This story is being updated.