Kelly Ripa says she followed husband's high-protein diet for 3 days to fit into orange Oscar dress: ‘I looked super fit’

Actors Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos both prioritise balance and moderation in their diets, but their approaches differ significantly. On June 9's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa spoke about how she struggled to fit into her gown for the 2025 Academy Awards, but following her husband and co-host Mark's diet got 'super fit' just in time. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kg reveals these 3 high protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes helped her drastic weight loss Kelly Ripa with Mark Consuelos at Oscars 2025. (Instagram/ Kelly Ripa)

‘I looked super fit’

A June 11 Businessinsider.com report quoted her as saying, “So right before the Academy Awards, I was having trouble getting my dress zipped up the side. It was a side-zip dress, and I kept getting zipped into the dress. I don't know if any women have experienced having your side skin sipped into your dress. It is a punishing thing.”

To help her get red carpet-ready, Mark suggested she follow his 'protein-heavy diet', which she tried for 72 hours. She said: “It's the only time I've listened to Mark about my diet because I typically don't like to do what you're doing. I just find you way too disciplined. I can't live that way... I didn't love it, because I'm not big on animal protein. I don't love it, but I ate exactly how you told me to eat, and that dress zipped right up, no side skin. And I looked super fit. Super, super fit. So thank you for that.”

What did Kelly eat?

She ate steak, yoghurt, and vegetables. According to Mark, increasing protein should go hand in hand with meeting daily fibre needs. He shared that the 'recommended 25 grams of fibre per day for women, 38 grams for men’ was crucial for ‘maintaining a healthy gut microbiome and might lower the rates of chronic disease such as diabetes'.

