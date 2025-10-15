Did Katy Perry just confirm romance with Justin Trudeau? Here's singer's viral response to a fan at London concert

Earlier this week, pictures of pop stars Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's covert romance went viral, showing the duo making out on her yacht off the Californian coast of Santa Barbara. Amidst the buzz, Perry now seemed to have subtly revealed her relationship with Trudeau during her concert in London. Katy Perry and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's romance went viral after photos surfaced of them on her yacht. During a London concert, Perry hinted at their relationship when a fan proposed, saying she wished he had asked her two days earlier. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)(AP)

Perry was performing at the O2 Arena when she came across a passionate admirer who bent down on his knees and asked her to marry him. Katy, who seemed impressed, remarked, “I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago.”

Notably, Perry was seen flirting with Trudeau on the yacht in California just two days before her performance.

Katy Perry hints at fresh romance with Trudeau

Hinting at new romance, Perry said at the concert, “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

Katy Perry's previous relationship and marriage

Perry has been in a relationship with British actor Orlando Bloom since 2016. Following a brief breakup the following year, they reconciled in 2018.

In 2019, they even get engaged on Valentine's Day. She even revealed that she and Bloom were expecting their first child together in the music video for "Never Worn White."

Perry broke up with Bloom earlier this year, five years after she became a mother to a girl named Daisy in 2109.

Despite their breakup, she insisted that she and Bloom are fiercely protective of Daisy and are not looking at the prospect of starting a new relationship. The Daily Mail, however, claims that Trudeau has been after Perry since July.

Trudeau had been pursuing Perry since July, reports

Trudeau had been after Perry since July, according to The Daily Mail. To win her over, he would travel from Canada to California, and he was even seen out on a date with her at the end of that month.

In the meantime, Trudeau is likewise coming off of a failed marriage. He and Sophie Gregoire got married in 2005. They parted their ways in 2023. The duo are parents to their daughter Ella Grace, and two sons Xavier and Hadrien.