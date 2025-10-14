Inside Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s romance, from not looking to date to finding easy connection

The gossip mill is buzzing again over pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s romance after several intimate pictures of the two on a yacht outing emerged on social media. Now, it is being said that Perry finds the politician extremely attractive, while Trudeau himself is amazed to be dating someone so glamorous. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first linked in July this year,.

The pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister were first linked in July this year. The buzz around the rumoured romance grew when pictures of them getting intimate on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara surfaced on social media.

As per a source to People magazine, the pair have an "easy connection." "When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn't looking to date, but they stayed in touch. They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then," said the source.

After first spending time together in Montreal in July, Trudeau, 53, kept on “pursuing her”, with the insider adding, “He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful.”

Meanwhile, as per a report in RadarOnline.com, several sources claim that Trudeau cannot believe that the glamorous Roar singer, 40, has fallen for him. The insiders share that the couple have been secretly dating since the start of the summer.

One source said, “They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact – always FaceTiming and messaging each other."

"He's a bit of a geek and can’t believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she’s flattered such a respected politician wants to date her," added the source.

Back in July, rumours of Trudeau and Perry dating began when they were seen at an intimate dinner date in Montreal. The two were next spotted enjoying a stroll at Mount Royal Park. Trudeau was then seen at Perry's Lifetimes tour in Canada which was sold out.

Now, several pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, showed the 40-year-old singer in close embrace with Trudeau. Perry was seen in a black one-piece swimsuit, Trudeau went shirtless with jeans for their day on the water. In one photo, the two look to be in an embrace, while in another, Trudeau seems to be nuzzling Perry's cheek. Trudeau, in another image, can be seen cradling the singer's rear. The photos were said to be taken off the coast of Santa Barbara in California, in September.

Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children: sons Xavier, 17, and Hadrien, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16. Meanwhile, Perry and actor Orlando Bloom confirmed their split in early July after nearly 10 years together. The two share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.