Zohran Mamdani's NYC ‘Gaza 5K’ participation draws massive backlash, ‘Do not let the pro-Hamas jihadis win’

New York City mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani is receiving criticism for taking part in the “Gaza 5K” over the weekend, a charity run promoting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which has been extensively blasted for connections to Hamas. Zohran Mamdani, leading in NYC's mayoral race, faces criticism for his participation in the Gaza 5K benefiting UNRWA.(X@Zohran Mamdani)

Taking to social media, Mamdani stated that he was honored to contribute to the cause and shared a picture of himself participating in the fundraising.

“This morning I ran the NYC Gaza 5K in Prospect Park for the third time, alongside the Harlem Run Club, to raise money for @unrwausa, which delivers critical humanitarian aid and services to Palestinians in Gaza. I hope you'll join me in donating.”

However, online users accused him of funding an organization connected to the deadly Hamas terrorist assaults on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Republicans tear into Mamdani

Republican Representative Elise Stefanik of the North Country, who has declared her intention to run for governor, spearheaded the attack on Mamdani and criticized Governor Kathy Hochul for her backing of the Democratic mayoral candidate.

Taking to X, Stefanik wrote: “On the eve of all the living hostages held by Hamas terrorists finally returning home, @KathyHochul endorsed the Antisemitic Communist NYC Mayor candidate is raising funds for an organization that participated in the October 7th terrorist attacks and brutally held hostages captive.”

“Do not let the pro-Hamas jihadis win and destroy NY! FIRE HOCHUL.”

Commenting top Stefanik's post, one X user commented, “Mamdani is funded by Jews.”

“Mamdani and Hochul are birds of a feather. Neither should be elected in this country. They exemplify what has happened when our society has become divided, and political expediency has replaced common sense in how to govern our great country,” another said.

“We absolutely must do everything possible to keep Anti Semites out of office!” one more chimed in.

Zohran Mamdani speaks out after Israeli hostages release by Hamas

Mamdani has always been a vocal opponent of Israelis alleged mistreatment of the Palestinian people. His recent remarks after a brief ceasefire just stoked the flames.

“Today’s scenes of Israelis and Palestinians are profoundly moving: Israeli hostages being freed and families reunited after years of fear, uncertainty, and torture; the first days in Gaza without relentless Israeli bombardment of Palestinians as families return to rubble and loved ones freed from detention,” Mamdani wrote on X.

“There is finally a glimmer of hope that this ceasefire will hold and the long, difficult work of reconstruction can begin,” he added.

His post drew backlash, with one user saying: “Your true colors are showing. The facade is fading away about who you truly are & what you believe in.”

“The Uri @uricohenisrael Oct 14 You don’t believe in peace, you believe in terror and Jewish blood. You (plus your friends and family) proved it a million times over the past 2 years,” another commented.

