Seth Moulton to run against Ed Markey for Senate in Massachusetts: Here's a look at his campaign

The US senator from Massachusetts, Ed Markey, 79, will have to face Congressman Seth Moulton, 46, for the US Senate seat in 2026. Moulton stated that the next generation will have to bear the brunt if the course is not changed for Massachusetts, states WBUR. US Rep. Seth Moulton announces run against Ed Markey in Massachusetts Senate race(AP)

As per Axios Boston, Ed Markey is going to run for his 3rd Senate term in 2026. Moulton, who is all set to “unseat” Markey, has released a video announcing his candidacy.

All about Seth Moulton’s candidature

Seth Moulton shared a video on YouTube announcing his candidacy. He started the video by describing his “hardest battle at a cemetery in Iraq. He said, “Instead of talking about my battle, I’m going to talk about ours.” He elaborated about how hard people are working and how everything has been unaffordable. He mentioned the “need for universal healthcare” and climate change.

He continued, ‘The next generation will keep paying the cost if we don’t change course. This isn’t a fight we can put off for another 6 years. The future we all believe in is on the line. We’re in a crisis and with everything we learned last election, I just don’t believe Senator Markey should be running for another six year term at 80 years old.”

Markey and Moulton may not be the only ones fighting for the Senate seat. Ayanna Pressley’s spokesperson did not rule out the possibility of her candidacy for the Senate seat. “The congresswoman remains focused on serving her district and effectively fighting back against the White House’s attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, Black and brown folks, and our immigrant neighbors,” said the spokesperson as per Politico.

Seth Moulton on Senator Markey

Seth said that he does not think that “someone” who has been in Congress for “half a century” is the right person to take on the current situation. He said, “Senator Markey is a good man, but it’s time for a new generation of leadership, and that’s why I’m running for US Senate.”

He revealed that he wants Massachusetts to lead the nation and make life better for the working class.

“I won’t wait to help people who need help right now. It’s why I won’t wait to do the hard thing and call out what’s not working in our own party. And it’s why we can’t wait to protect our families from Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. We can win the future we all deserve and we can do it now.”

FAQs:

How old is Ed Markey?

Ed Markey is 79 years old.

How old is Seth Moulton?

Seth Moulton is 46 years old.

How has Seth Moulton announced his candidature for US Senate?

Seth Moulton has announced his candidacy by releasing a video on YouTube.