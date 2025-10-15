High levels of lead found in popular brands of protein powder and ready-to-drink shakes, reveals shocking new report

Protein powders have become a fitness staple, often seen as an easy way to boost strength or support weight loss. But a new investigation from Consumer Reports suggests some of these products may be doing more harm than good. In tests of 23 popular protein powders and shakes, the non-profit organization found that over two-thirds of the samples contained more lead per serving than what experts consider safe, exceeding the daily limit by up to ten times the safe limit. The findings have raise fresh concerns about toxic metal contamination in supplements, an issue that appears to have worsened over the years. Even plant-based powders marketed as "clean" were often the most contaminated, the report notes. Lead and heavy metals were found in an analysis of popular protein shakes. (adobe stock)

Toxic levels found in popular brands

According to Consumer Reports, the highest lead concentrations were detected in Naked Nutrition's Vegan Mass Gainer and Huel's Black Edition, both labeled as products to avoid. A single serving of Naked Nutrition’s powder contained about 77.7 micrograms of lead, which is roughly 1,570% above CR's safety threshold of 0.5 micrograms per day. Huel's Black Edition followed closely with 6.3 micrograms per serving, exceeding the limit by 1,290%.

Limit consumption to once a week

Two other plant-based protein powders—Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein and Momentous 100% Plant Protein—also contained 400–600% more lead than safe limits, prompting Consumer Reports to recommend limiting them to just once a week.

Plant-based powders showed the highest contamination

On an average, plant-based protein powders contained nine times more lead than dairy-based ones and twice as much as beef-based options. While whey and dairy proteins generally had the lowest levels, even half of those tested still showed enough contamination for experts to discourage daily use.

Experts believe the contamination likely stems from plants absorbing heavy metals from soil and water during growth. As demand for vegan supplements has surged, sourcing and manufacturing practices may have struggled to keep up with safety standards.

Why is lead exposure a serious concern?

Lead is a toxic metal that accumulates in the body and can cause long-term harm even in small amounts. Continuous exposure is linked to high blood pressure, kidney damage, and cardiovascular problems. For pregnant women, the risks are especially severe as lead can impair fetal growth and increase the risk of preterm birth.

Children and frequent supplement users face the greatest danger, as lead builds up in tissues over time. Experts emphasize that while short-term use of these products may not cause immediate harm, daily or heavy consumption could raise serious health risks.

Experts urge caution with protein supplements

Consumer Reports' researchers note that no protein powder is essential to meet daily protein needs. Most people can easily get sufficient protein from regular foods like eggs, lentils, and dairy. Since supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drugs Association in the US before sale, contamination often goes unchecked.

"We advise against daily use for most protein powders," said Tunde Akinleye, CR’s food safety researcher. "Many contain high levels of heavy metals, and none are necessary to meet your protein goals."

Protein-rich foods

If you are looking to meet your protein needs without relying on supplements, there are plenty of natural, protein-rich foods that are both healthy and widely available.

Nutritionist and holistic wellness coach Eshanka Wahi tells Health Shots: “Animal-based sources like eggs, chicken, turkey, lean beef, fish, and dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese provide high-quality protein with all essential amino acids. For those following a plant-based diet, options include lentils, chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, tofu, tempeh, edamame, quinoa, nuts, and seeds, which supply a good mix of protein and other nutrients.”

Incorporating a variety of these foods into your meals not only supports muscle health but also provides vitamins, minerals, and fiber naturally, reducing dependence on processed protein powders.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)