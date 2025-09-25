Yoga expert warns against doing these 10 yoga poses with hypertension or high blood pressure

If you have high blood pressure, you have likely been advised to manage stress, eat well, and stay active. Yoga might seem like the perfect solution as it is calming, gentle, and known to boost overall health. But what if the very poses meant to bring calm are quietly putting your heart under pressure? Hypertension, often called the "silent killer", does not always show symptoms, and it can worsen with intense or upside-down yoga poses. Yes, and that is why experts caution against certain advanced or forceful yoga poses if you are dealing with high BP or have any other heart problems. Not all yoga poses are safe for people with hypertension!(Adobe Stock)

Is yoga not safe for people with high BP?

Yoga is not unsafe, it simply needs to be practiced with awareness. Gentle stretching, breathing exercises (pranayama), and meditation can actually help lower stress and regulate blood pressure over time. "The risk arises when individuals with hypertension attempt strenuous inversions, deep backbends, or poses that restrict breathing and blood circulation," Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. These movements can cause sudden spikes in blood pressure, dizziness, or cardiovascular stress. The key is to avoid such risky postures and instead focus on restorative yoga and mindful breathing.

10 yoga poses to avoid with hypertension

Here are 10 top yoga poses that are risky for people with hypertension or high blood pressure:

1. Shoulderstand (Sarvangasana)

This inversion pose pushes blood toward the head and neck, which can dangerously spike pressure in the brain and eyes. For people with hypertension, it increases the risk of dizziness, headaches, or even blood vessel strain, making it unsafe.

2. Intense forward bends (Paschimottanasana)

Bending deeply compresses the chest and abdomen, restricting breathing and blood circulation. For individuals with high blood pressure, this can lead to lightheadedness, uneven blood flow, and increased stress on the heart.

3. Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III)

Balancing while leaning forward requires strong cardiovascular engagement. For people with hypertension, the effort to maintain stability and balance can trigger elevated heart rate and blood pressure, adding unwanted strain.

4. Plow pose (Halasana)

This inversion places the legs overhead and presses the chest tightly. It can reduce lung capacity, disrupt breathing, and force blood pressure upward, which is dangerous for anyone with hypertension or cardiac concerns.

5. Headstand (Sirsasana)

Balancing the body upside down forces blood into the head, eyes, and neck. This sharp pressure surge may lead to dizziness, blurred vision, or even the risk of hemorrhage in people with uncontrolled hypertension.

6. Chakrasana or Wheel pose (Urdhva Dhanurasana)

This deep backbend expands the chest but also increases blood pressure on the spine and cardiovascular system. It can raise heart rate abruptly and strain circulation, making it unsafe for hypertensive individuals.

Avoid these yoga poses to protect your heart health!(Adobe Stock)

7. Handstand (Adho Mukha Vrksasana)

As a weight-bearing inversion, handstands demand intense physical effort. For someone with high blood pressure, this pose can overwork the heart, wreak havoc with your blood circulation, and cause sudden spikes in pressure.

8. Ear closing pose (Karnapirasana)

A deep forward fold inversion, this posture compresses the chest and restricts airflow. For those struggling with hypertension, it can cause spikes in intracranial pressure, headaches, and discomfort in the heart region. This can be life-threatening.

9. Extended triangle pose (Utthita Trikonasana)

Though seemingly simple, this standing pose requires strong twists and stretches. For those with hypertension, it may compress arteries, cause an imbalance in blood flow, and trigger dizziness.

10. Camel pose (Ustrasana)

This backbend opens the chest deeply but also causes a rush of blood to the head. People with high BP may feel lightheaded, experience palpitations, or face undue strain on their heart.