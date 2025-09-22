Justin Bieber’s Coachella headline reportedly fueled by ‘incredibly supportive’ Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber's highly anticipated performance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is reportedly thanks to his wife, Hailey Bieber. A source revealed to US Weekly, “Hailey was a big influence on Justin’s decision to headline Coachella.” The insider continued, “She nudged him and is always in his corner hyping him up.” The "incredibly supportive" 28-year-old reportedly “assured” Bieber that "now is the best time” to make his comeback on the stage, as reported by Page Six. Justin Bieber's return to the stage at Coachella 2026 is attributed to his wife, Hailey, who motivated him to perform.(@justinbieber/X)

Also Read: BTS Suga stuns fans with unexpected return to Instagram after over two years, Netizens say ‘He's looking hot’

Hailey described as ‘driving force’ behind Bieber's Coachella decision

A second source told the media outlet that the Rhode founder was the “driving force behind Justin doing Coachella”. A longtime fan before becoming his wife in 2018, Hailey reportedly "always reminds him that he’s the Justin Bieber.”

The second source added, "She knows firsthand how much it means to his fans to see him back on stage, so she was like, ‘You have to do this!'” The 31-year-old had previously declined offers to perform at Coachella, but he reportedly changed his mind after dropping his latest albums, Swag and Swag II, this summer, as reported by Page Six.

The first source told US Weekly, “He feels this is the best way to share his new music with fans and is very excited about the opportunity.” The insider added, "He is more in control of his career. He doesn’t have people making decisions for him anymore.”

Also Read: Tom Holland attends family charity night with Zendaya following Spider-Man set accident; Photos surface

How much is Justin Bieber getting paid for Coachella 2026?

Coachella announced Bieber as its headliner for next year's music festival, accompanied by Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. The Baby singer, who had previously stepped away from the spotlight amid mental health concerns, will reportedly earn an unprecedented $10 million, as reported by Page Six.

A source told Rolling Stone, “It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own,” after the announcement. They added, "Between headlining Coachella and the success of ‘Swag,’ it’s clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he’s fully in the driver’s seat.”

Bieber reportedly secured the massive seven-figure Coachella deal without the help of an agent, instead signing directly with festival promoter Goldenvoice.