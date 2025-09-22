Tom Holland attends family charity night with Zendaya following Spider-Man set accident; Photos surface

Tom Holland didn't let an injury on the set keep him down for long. On Friday, September 19, he was reportedly rushed to the hospital following a stunt that went wrong on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Just a day after, the 29-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at a family charity event on Saturday. Tom Holland attended a charity event alongside fiancée Zendaya just a day after injury on set.(@thebrotherstrust/ X)

Also Read: Tom Holland injured on Spider-Man: Brand New Day set: When actor will return, will release date get pushed?

Tom Holland's first appearance since accident on Spider-Man set

According to the Daily Mail, Holland looked high-spirited on Saturday night as he stepped out with fiancée Zendaya for a charity quiz night in London's Mayfair. The event held in support of The Brother's Trust, which is the family-run charity he co-founded with his brother Sam, Harry, and Paddy, marked the actor's first public appearances since his on-set injury.

Holland took on the role of quizmaster for the evening, hosting the Posh Pub Quiz at Christie's auction house after he posed with his family and fiancée for the cameras. The prizes at the quiz included an opportunity to play a round of golf with the Spider-Man actor. The pictures from the night, which were shared by his actor brother, Paddy, and Sam, who is a chef by profession.

The Uncharted actor was dressed in a black suit and a matching black tie, while Zendaya looked stunning in a black gown.

Also Read: Did Adam Sandler call out Jimmy Kimmel over his controversial Charlie Kirk remarks? Truth behind viral claim

When will Tom Holland return after the injury?

Holland is reportedly taking a break from filming the latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise after Friday's injury. Filming of the £150million Marvel movie was suspended after he suffered a fall resulting in a concussion, as per the Daily Mail.

Production of the film is said to be on a pause for several weeks as Holland recovers. His father, Dominic, confirmed that he will be away from the set “for a while.”