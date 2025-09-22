Tom Holland injured on Spider-Man: Brand New Day set: When actor will return, will release date get pushed?

Actor Tom Holland suffered an injury on the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, prompting the filming to be halted, Deadline reported. The Marvel movie is being shot in Glasgow. Tom Holland is filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland.(X/@marianoosorio1)

Filming was reportedly halted on Friday after the 29-year-old actor's injury. Here's what happened and when Tom Holland is expected to commence filming.

Tom Holland injury update

The actor reportedly suffered a mild concussion. While Holland won't immediately return to filming, it is not expected to greatly delay the process, and thus is unlikely to have any bearing on the scheduled release date.

A source close to the production told Deadline that Holland will take a break from filming ‘out of precaution’, but added that the star is expected to be back on set and in front of the camera in a few days.

Meanwhile, the news of the injury drew concern from fans. “TOM HOLLAND BETTER BE OK,” one person remarked on X. Another said, “Prayers for Tom holland. Stay strong brother, stay strong.”

Yet another person exclaimed, “Omg I hope he ok!!”.

Holland, who does movies which oftentimes involve stunts, has had troubles before as well, due to the nature of the job. He spoke to Hollywood Reporter about the filming of Uncharted, the movie based on the video game. For filming, Holland had to get hit by a car 17 times.

"On Uncharted, there was a point in time where I had to make the call and say, 'Guys, I'm going to need a weekend because if not, I'm going to sort of fall apart.' I got quite a nasty bit of tendinitis in my hamstring, which held me back quite a bit, but thankfully, that was more toward the end of the shoot," the actor had explained.

Ahead of the start of Spider Man's filming in Scotland, Holland had expressed enthusiasm, saying he was ‘over the moon’ to be filming on location, after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was shot entirely on soundstages amid the Covid pandemic.

Spider Man: Brand New Day is expected to hit theaters on July 24, 2026.