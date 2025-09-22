Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Tom Holland injured on Spider-Man: Brand New Day set: When actor will return, will release date get pushed?

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 07:08 am IST

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was reportedly halted on Friday after Tom Holland's injury.

Actor Tom Holland suffered an injury on the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, prompting the filming to be halted, Deadline reported. The Marvel movie is being shot in Glasgow.

Tom Holland is filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland.(X/@marianoosorio1)
Tom Holland is filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland.(X/@marianoosorio1)

Filming was reportedly halted on Friday after the 29-year-old actor's injury. Here's what happened and when Tom Holland is expected to commence filming.

Tom Holland injury update

The actor reportedly suffered a mild concussion. While Holland won't immediately return to filming, it is not expected to greatly delay the process, and thus is unlikely to have any bearing on the scheduled release date.

A source close to the production told Deadline that Holland will take a break from filming ‘out of precaution’, but added that the star is expected to be back on set and in front of the camera in a few days.

Meanwhile, the news of the injury drew concern from fans. “TOM HOLLAND BETTER BE OK,” one person remarked on X. Another said, “Prayers for Tom holland. Stay strong brother, stay strong.”

Also Read | Spider-Man: Brand New Day - All villains set to appear in new MCU movie; powers explained

Yet another person exclaimed, “Omg I hope he ok!!”.

Holland, who does movies which oftentimes involve stunts, has had troubles before as well, due to the nature of the job. He spoke to Hollywood Reporter about the filming of Uncharted, the movie based on the video game. For filming, Holland had to get hit by a car 17 times.

"On Uncharted, there was a point in time where I had to make the call and say, 'Guys, I'm going to need a weekend because if not, I'm going to sort of fall apart.' I got quite a nasty bit of tendinitis in my hamstring, which held me back quite a bit, but thankfully, that was more toward the end of the shoot," the actor had explained.

Ahead of the start of Spider Man's filming in Scotland, Holland had expressed enthusiasm, saying he was ‘over the moon’ to be filming on location, after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was shot entirely on soundstages amid the Covid pandemic.

Spider Man: Brand New Day is expected to hit theaters on July 24, 2026.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
