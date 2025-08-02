Spider-Man Brand New Day first look: Tom Holland returns in a sharp new suit. Watch

Spider-Man fans were in for a great surprise on Saturday as Sony Pictures unveiled a teaser of their upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It sees Tom Holland return in a brand new suit this time, teasing fans, ‘Are you ready?’ Tom Holland debuted a new Spiderman suit in the Spiderman Brand New Day teaser.

A brand new day for Spider-Man

The 22-second-long teaser opens with Tom Holland in the new Spider-Man suit, as a big door opens in front of him, with the outside light coming in. Tom seems pumped, as he then comes closer to the frame in the new suit. The new suit has a bigger Spider sign on the front as compared to the previous two suits that were created in the films Homecoming (2017) and No Way Home (2021). Also, it has sharper colours, along with raised black edges, and more black spider webbing.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the new teaser, several enthusiastic fans shared their comments. One fan commented, “Brand New Day might just be the cleanest Spidey suit yet. I can’t stop staring.” Another said, “I think this is the best one so far.” A comment read, “I love the Homecoming suit, but this one looks so cool, though. Can the film come sooner?”

The plot details of the fourth instalment haven’t been revealed. It is slated to release on July 31, 2026. If audiences remember, the third part of the franchise, which was released in 2021, ends with Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, having accidentally broken open the multiverse, deciding to erase his identity from the world.

More details about the new Spider-Man film

Earlier this year at the CinemaCon presentation, director Destin Daniel Cretton got on the stage to talk about the film for the first time. He said, “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world. We’re all just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play Peter Parker’s besties MJ and Ned, are expected to return for the fourth chapter. Sadie Sink has also joined the cast. Details of her role are not out yet.