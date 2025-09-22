BTS Suga stuns fans with unexpected return to Instagram after over two years, Netizens say ‘He's looking hot’

BTS Suga shocked fans with his first Instagram post since before he enlisted in the military over two years ago. The rapper's previous post, a joint collaboration with the NBA, was shared in August 2023. Suga's unexpected return to social media quickly caught the attention of his fans worldwide, eager to see what the K-pop artist has been up to during his hiatus. After a long hiatus, BTS Suga returned to Instagram with new photos, showcasing him playing guitar. (REUTERS)

Also Read: Tom Holland attends family charity night with Zendaya following Spider-Man set accident; Photos surface

BTS Suga posts for the first time in 2 years

Fans were stunned on Monday, September 22, when @augustd, Suga's Instagram handle, finally shared new photos after a long hiatus. In the carousel posted by the rapper, the first image appeared mysterious with just a simple silhouette cast on a concrete wall.

However, the following shots revealed Suga playing guitar in an empty warehouse, surrounded by scattered supplies, as reported by Koreaboo. Some of the pictures were black and white as Suga stood in the centre with a guitar. The BTS member left fans wondering with no caption to the post, and the comment section to the post was turned off as well.

Following his previous post in 2023, the D-Day artist enlisted for his military service a month later and remained off the Instagram grid since. Even after his military discharge earlier in the year, he maintained his social media silence and appeared less active than his fellow band members, with his only appearance in the first OT7 live, as reported by Koreaboo.

Also Read: Tom Holland injured on Spider-Man: Brand New Day set: When actor will return, will release date get pushed?

Netizens react to Suga's first post in 2 years

A user on X wrote, “MY YOONGI WELCOME HOMEEE,” with a ton of crying face emojis. A second user wrote, “the boy everyone misses.” A third user observed as they wrote, “YOONGI PLAYING GUITAR OMG HE HAS AN UNDERCUT OMG OMG OMG.”

Another user wrote, “HE'S LOOKING SO HOT I'M CRYINGGGGG I CAN'T BELIEVE WE GOT AN AGUSTD UPDATE,” while another wrote, “so this is actually INSANE.”