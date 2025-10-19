Bailey Zimmerman flaunts ‘new smile’ after teeth makeover. See photos

Bailey Zimmerman dropped several photos highlighting his changed smile. The Holy Smokes artist shared an Instagram post on Friday, October 17, to give a shoutout to the dental clinicians who helped transform his look. In his caption, the singer admitted that he had been “insecure” about his smile since he was a kid. Bailey Zimmerman also asked his fans to comment on his transformation. Bailey Zimmerman shows off his teeth makeover(Instagram)

Bailey Zimmerman shows off ‘new smile’

The country star shared a series of pictures flaunting his new smile on Instagram and wrote, “I finally have the smile I’ve always dreamed of…” The post also contained a video showcasing the before-and-after transformation of Zimmerman’s smile.

He thanked his dental clinicians in the caption and added, “I’ve been insecure about my smile since I was a kid but thanks to y’all I don’t have to be anymore…THANK YOU FOR CHANGING MY LIFE”

He asked fans to comment on his transformation. Zimmerman concluded his caption with, “Everybody gonna catch me cheesin’ 24/7 now.”

The Where It Ends artist also shared a reel on the song Broadway Girls by Lil Durk. He captioned the reel as, “New smile means doing content with my dentists. THANK YALL FOR ALL THE LOVE MY NEW TEETH.”

Fans react to Bailey Zimmerman’s transformation

Fans loved Bailey’s new look. A user wrote, “This is so sweet and wholesome and I absolutely love this for you and that you now feel confident in your smile.”

Another commented, “Makes zero difference, you’re still you." The singer’s mother, Kristi Bailey Haerr, wrote, “I loved your smile before and now it’s just perfect!! I’m so happy they make you feel so good! Love you my boy!!!"

Bailey Zimmerman’s past comments on his teeth

Zimmerman had candidly spoken about his teeth in a 2023 interview with Today’s Country, where he revealed how someone asked him to remove his braces because it was giving him a “lisp”.

“I was singing for, like, three people and this dude that is also an artist named Dylan Wolfe from my hometown, he was like, ‘Dude, have you ever tried to like, actually sing?’ and I was like, ‘No, man.’”

He adds, “He was like, ‘Well, you need to take your braces off because it’s giving you a lisp when you sing, but if you do that, I think you can be an artist.’”

Zimmerman revealed that he did so, and a week later wrote his first song. Calling the advice life-changing, the country singer said he never looked back.

