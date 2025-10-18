Optical illusion: Is the car floating in this viral Reddit photo?

Optical illusions are one of the biggest trends on social media websites these days. Each day, posts on Reddit and other platforms bring new challenges for users. The latest to grab attention shows a car that seems to be ‘floating’ above the ground. Optical illusion: Is the car floating in this viral Reddit image? Here is the science behind photo(Reddit)

What is the optical illusion about?

The image depicts a dark-colored SUV in a parking lot at night, which seems to be hovering a few inches above the ground. The photo left users confused, with many wondering if the Reddit post was a photoshopped image or something real.

One user joked, “Obviously the car is flying.”

Another claimed, “Super cool find!”

Someone explained, “Several sources of light. Definitely got me though!!”

The photo is an unintentional optical illusion resulting from the interaction of the car's shadow with the intense lighting from above, as well as the light reflected off the surfaces nearby. Similar lighting illusions have been documented before.

Lighting and shadow misalignment

The illusion is effective due to the fact that the streetlight that is located right above the car is casting a dark and very well-defined shadow just under the vehicle. The intense light is responsible for the sharp contrast between the lit concrete and the area that is in the shadow, which makes the dark spot look like a void. What happens here is that the human eye is deceived by the shadow and thinks that there is an actual hollow space, as per National Geographic.

Why the SUV appears to float

During the nighttime, cameras frequently have a hard time with depth perception, especially if objects and shadows have almost the same color. The light angle also makes the tires’ contact points with the ground invisible, removing the visual anchors that indicate “weight.” This is why the car looks like it is floating even though it is definitely on the ground.

Common illusions in everyday life

Instances like mirages on highways and ships appearing to float on horizons are just some of the ways our brains trick us by misinterpreting the signals given by light. The picture of the parking lot serves as a powerful illustration of the fact that our perception is not always in agreement with physical reality.

FAQs:

Is the photo edited?

No, the effect is unedited. It is a natural lighting illusion.

What causes this optical illusion?

Strong overhead lighting and shadow contrast create the false “floating” look.

Can this happen with other cars?

Yes, similar effects occur under bright lights with smooth pavement surfaces.