Boston Blue: Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez reunite in Blue Bloods spinoff

Boston Blue, CBS's spinoff of Blue Bloods, premiered on Friday, October 17. The episode reunited Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez on screen, which thrilled fans, who had long been speculating about the fate of their characters, Danny Reagan and Maria Baez. Boston Blue premiered on Friday, October 17, on CBS.(Instagram/cbstv)

The show began with Danny's move to Boston from New York after his son Sean, played by Mika Amonsen, was severely injured during a shooting which escalated into a building fire, per People.

Just minutes into the premiere, fans were treated to Maria Baez's (Marisa Ramirez) reappearance, indicating she had grown closer to Danny since Blue Bloods ended in 2024. The episode also featured Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan, who visits Sean in the hospital.

Fresh start, familiar emotions

While Boston Blue introduces a new law enforcement family led by Sonequa Martin-Green’s character Lena Silver, Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan remains the emotional core of the story. The premiere episode follows Danny as he joins forces with Boston detectives to investigate a deadly fire at a tech company. Their probe uncovers a network of secrets involving facial recognition technology and deep family ties.

Wahlberg reflects on the legacy of Blue Bloods

In an interview, Wahlberg had shared his excitement about continuing Danny’s journey.

“I am so excited to carry on the tradition, answer some unanswered questions, and bring a little more of myself into Danny in this new world,” Hello Magazine quoted him as saying.

He also reflected on his time on Blue Bloods, which ended after 14 seasons in 2024. He admitted, “Nobody loved Blue Bloods more than me. We were devastated when it ended, but this new chapter gives Danny, and me, a chance to start over.”

What’s next for Boston Blue

The final moments of the premiere of Boston Blue suggest the series will delve into deeper relationships and connections between the Silver and Reagan families, with possible moral complexities, evolving relationships, and fresh starts ahead.

Boston Blue is a weekly series on Fridays at 10 PM ET on CBS, and episodes are available on Paramount+ the following day.

FAQs:

What is Boston Blue about?

The series follows NYPD detective Danny Reagan as he relocates to Boston after a family tragedy and teams up with a new law enforcement unit to solve complex cases.

Does Marisa Ramirez return as Maria Baez?

Yes, Ramirez makes a surprise appearance in the premiere, confirming Maria’s ongoing relationship with Danny.

Is Boston Blue connected to Blue Bloods?

Yes, it is a spinoff that continues the Blue Bloods legacy while introducing new characters and storylines.