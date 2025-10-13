Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite at film premiere but ‘no romantic reunion’ in cards: Report

Jennifer Lopez reunited with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, at the New York premiere of her new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman. While the former partners greeted each other warmly and even got clicked on the red carpet of the event, their fans wondered if romance was still on the cards. However, a source close to the actress revealed to People Magazine that Lopez is only focused on her family and work. Are Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck back together after reunion at Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere? Insider gives big update(REUTERS)

The Marry Me star and Affleck were married for a couple of years before Lopez filed for a divorce in August 2024. The duo cited “irreconcilable” differences as the reason for their split.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen says she ‘adores’ Meghan Markle but their kids don't have playdates; reveals why

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together?

A brief reunion between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck post their divorce sparked speculation whether the two could be a couple again.

Putting the rumors to rest, a source exclusively revealed to People Magazine, "She always enjoyed working with Ben; this hasn't changed." They further added, "There's no romantic reunion with Ben."

The insider explained that both Lopez and the Justice League star are in a good place and have been supportive of each other. They added that the former couple is proud of what they have accomplished together.

Also read: Taylor Swift set to make ‘huge announcement’ on Good Morning America amid Life of a Showgirl’s success

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2002 and began dating shortly after. The duo became serious about each other, and Affleck went on to propose to the actress-musician. However, things went south between the two, and they called off their engagement in 2004. Post her separation from Affleck, JLo was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The pair also welcomed twins, Max and Emme. During the same time, Ben was married to the actress Jennifer Garner, and they became parents to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Affleck and the 13 Going on 30 star parted ways in 2018.

Lopez and Affleck found their way back to each other and rekindled their romance in 2021. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas a year later. Things did not work out between the two, and they filed for a divorce in mid-2024.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s new musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, has Ben Affleck as an executive producer, alongside Matt Damon. At the premiere, the actor went on to praise his ex-wife and also congratulated the director, Bill Condon, for doing an amazing job.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is out in theaters.

FAQs

Q1. For how long were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married?

Ans. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married for two years.

Q2. How many kids does Ben Affleck have?

Ans. Ben Affleck shares three kids with Jennifer Garner.

Q3. What role does Ben Affleck play in Jennifer Lopez’s new movie?

Ans. Ben Affleck is the executive producer on Kiss of the Spider Woman.