From Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez to Blake Lively-Penn Badgley: Hollywood stars who worked together despite breaking up
From Bennifer’s graceful professionalism to sitcom sweethearts, these stars prove that even in Hollywood, sometimes the show — and the partnership — must go on
Published on: Oct 9, 2025 6:20 PM IST
By Samarth Goyal
Sometimes, love fades but the cameras keep rolling. The recent story of Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck perfectly illustrates this: despite filing for divorce, the two maintained a professional relationship while working on Kiss of the Spider Woman. Rumors about their marriage first surfaced in May 2024, during mid-production of the film, which was co-produced by Ben’s company. Jennifer also admitted she “barely” managed to pull off her performance but credited Ben for making the movie possible. The film wrapped in June 2024, and Jennifer filed for divorce in August, with it finalized in January 2025. Yet, there seems to be no bad blood: Ben made a surprise appearance at the New York premiere recently, praising Jennifer’s “incredible” performance and posing for photos together. Here are some other names, who continued to work despite breaking up.
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse
The two met on the sets of Riverdale as co-stars in 2017, and hit it off straight away, dating for several years and even became one of TV’s most talked-about young couples. When their romantic relationship ended in 2020, the two continued filming together on set, till the show’s end in 2023. Fans noted their professional composure and maturity, as they maintained on-screen chemistry despite off-screen heartbreak.
BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling
The Office co stars BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling shared both an on-screen and off-screen connection. Even after their three-year-long romantic relationship ended in 2007, they have continued collaborating on projects, with Kaling calling Novak a “lovely friend” in interviews, proving that creative partnerships can survive personal ones.
Blake Lively and Penn Badgley
Before Blake Lively became Gossip Girl royalty with Ryan Reynolds, she briefly dated her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley for three years until 2010. The two managed to keep filming together while maintaining professionalism, highlighting the reality of young Hollywood navigating fame, romance, and careers simultaneously.
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki
The Big Bang Theory stars dated early in the series but went their separate ways long before the show concluded. Stills from later seasons capture the pair in countless shared scenes, a testament to their ability to compartmentalize personal history for the sake of television magic.
From Bennifer’s real-life reconciliation to the mature professionalism of young stars, Hollywood proves that sometimes love stories may end—but the collaboration doesn’t have to.