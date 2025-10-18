Daytime Emmys 2025: General Hospital dominates with 7 wins, David Attenborough makes history at 99

At the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, General Hospital owned the night, walking away with seven trophies - the most by any show. The long-running ABC soap opera, which has been on air for more than six decades, claimed the top honor for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series and cleaned up in several major categories, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mario Lopez hosted the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, October 17.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nancy Lee Grahn got Best Actress for her portrayal of Alexis Davis, Jonathan Jackson nabbed Supporting Actor, and the show’s writing team added another win for Best Drama Writing.

But the evening’s most emotional moment came when David Attenborough, 99, stepped into television history - becoming the oldest person ever to win a Daytime Emmy, breaking Dick Van Dyke’s record from just last year.

Drew Barrymore and Secret Lives of Animals light up the ceremony

Alongside General Hospital, The Secret Lives of Animals and The Drew Barrymore Show each scored three awards. Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and Netflix’s Black Barbie both picked up two.

Drew Barrymore herself earned Best Daytime Talk Series Host, while her show, which had nine nominations, continues to be a fan favorite. Live With Kelly and Mark grabbed Best Talk Series, keeping the long-running morning show streak alive, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

There were fresh faces, too. Paul Telfer took home his first Emmy, winning Best Actor in a Daytime Drama for his role as Xander Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. And General Hospital’s Grahn - already a daytime legend - added another Emmy to her shelf.

Susan Walters won Supporting Actress for The Young and the Restless, while Jackson’s Supporting Actor win added to General Hospital’s unstoppable run.

Also Read: Caitlin O’Connor net worth: How Joe Manganiello's fiancée made her wealth; details here

A night of milestones and new voices

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys were held Friday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Mario Lopez hosted the event, which was streamed live on The Emmys app and Watch.TheEmmys.tv.

Broadcast veteran Deborah Norville was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.

Among the newcomers was Lisa Yamada, who made history as the first-ever recipient of the Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama award - one of three new categories introduced this year, along with Best Culinary Cultural Series and Regional Content in a Daytime Genre.

The stage was packed with familiar names: Kardea Brown, Carla Hall, Brad Bestelink, Scott Clifton, Deidre Hall, and Ross Mathews all took turns presenting trophies in what turned into a lively, star-studded celebration of daytime television.

Also Read: Why did Vince die in Fire Country? Showrunners explain Billy Burke's shocking exit

FAQs:

Who won the most awards at the 2025 Daytime Emmys?

General Hospital led with seven wins, including Best Daytime Drama Series.

How old is David Attenborough, and what record did he break?

He is 99 years old, making him the oldest-ever Daytime Emmy winner, beating Dick Van Dyke’s record.

Who hosted the 2025 Daytime Emmys?

Mario Lopez hosted the ceremony live from Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Which show won Best Daytime Talk Series?

Live with Kelly and Mark won the award.

Who received the Lifetime Achievement Award?

Deborah Norville was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.