Kirsten Storms health update: General Hospital star set to undergo brain surgery for aneurysm, ‘It was clear I needed…’

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms has revealed that she is set to undergo surgery for an aneurysm. Amid health battles, the 41-year-old said that her “brain seems to be sorta lowkey rebelling against me.” Kirsten Storms health update: General Hospital star set to undergo brain surgery (kirstenstorms/Instagram)

In an Instagram post, Storms revealed that her neurosurgeon discovered an aneurysm on the right side of her brain while she was undergoing a follow-up scan for a cyst she had removed from her brain back in 2021. She shared a series of image posts explaining that she had a procedure done “where the doctor [threaded] a camera from my leg up to my brain.” Storms explained, “(It’s a routine procedure, but the path inside your body that they lead the camera through is *insane*… THE CAMERA GOES THROUGH YOUR ARMPIT, guys. Your. Armpit.) Anyway, because of the *slightly* complex situation with the aneurysm (nothing bad, just not typical), it wasn’t coiled that weekend.”

Read More | General Hospital star Johnny Wactor's last words before tragic death revealed

According to John Hopkins Medicine, “Healthcare providers use endovascular coiling to block blood flow into an aneurysm. This procedure is also called endovascular embolization. An aneurysm is a weakened area in the wall of an artery. If an aneurysm breaks open (ruptures), it can cause life-threatening bleeding and brain damage. Preventing blood flow into an aneurysm helps to keep it from rupturing.”

Storms further said that she is spending time with her best friend Emme Rylan “crocheting the most beautiful sweaters, while my coiling procedure is being scheduled for sometime in the next 2 weeks.”

Storms notably took a leave of absence from her role as Maxie on ABC hit this summer to move to Nashville from Los Angeles with her 11-year-old daughter, Harper. She explained that her diagnosis was a contributing factor to her decision.

"Aneurysms (obviously) can be caused by stress ... and since the January scan showed a new, but very small, squatter (aka cyst) on my brain stem — it was clear I needed to change some things in my life asap. For my own personal reasons, no longer living in Los Angeles was very important to me. The biggest reason for the move was Harper, but a lot of it was for my physical and mental health. And my overall happiness,” Storms said.

‘There are a few really bad apples out there’

Storms also explained that she had two reasons for disclosing her struggles with her health. “I wanted to post this because even though my brain seems to be sorta lowkey rebelling against me, it does allow me to understand that we’ve all got times when things aren’t great. If we can, we will do our best to do what is best for ourselves and loved ones. Since I knew what an aneurysm was, the scan in January majorly freaked me out,” she wrote in the caption.

Read More | General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s cause of death revealed days after being killed by robbers

Storms said that she also wanted to dismiss some falsehoods about her hospital visits: She said, “A few days after I was discharged from the hospital, someone created a blog post that said I was in the hospital that weekend because I tried to ‘unalive’ myself."

"I couldn’t understand why a person would makeup something that terrible, when they had no idea why I was really there. There are a few really bad apples out there. We all know that…but there are people in my life who I am truly thankful to know,” she added.

“One of those individuals just made a sh*t load of sweaters with me,” Storms wrote, referring to Rylan. “They are glorious."