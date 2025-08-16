Tristan Rogers cause of death: How did the General Hospital star die? All on health issues

Tristan Rogers, best known for his iconic role as Robert Scorpio on ABC’s long-running daytime soap opera General Hospital, has died at the age of 79. General Hospital star Tristan Rogers has passed away at the age of 79.(X)

His longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed to ABC News that the actor passed away Friday morning following a battle with lung cancer. She noted that Rogers had never been a smoker.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Teresa Parkerson, two children, and a grandchild.

Who was Tristan Rogers?

Born on June 3, 1946, in Melbourne, Australia, Tristan Rogers began his acting career in Australian television, with appearances in series such as The Link Men (1970), Number 96 (1974), and The Box (1975). He also featured in British films like Four Dimensions of Greta (1972) and The Flesh and Blood Show (1972).

Rogers later moved to the United States, where he joined the cast of General Hospital as Robert Scorpio, a charismatic WSB agent. Rogers portrayed Scorpio intermittently for more than 45 years.

"The role of Scorpio meant everything to him,” Soodak told ABC News. “He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family.”

In addition to General Hospital, Rogers also appeared as Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless, and won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2020 for his supporting role in the digital drama series Studio City.

Rogers was married to Teresa Parkerson since 1995. He was previously married to Barbara Meale from 1974 to 1984.

Also Read: Neurosurgeon explains gliomas as actor Kelley Mack dies at 33 after brain tumour battle: Symptoms and treatment

Tristan Rogers health

In July 2025, Rogers’ representatives announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” his representative said in a statement shared with Deadline. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding.”

“They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family. Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years,” the statement continued. “This support means more to him now than ever.”