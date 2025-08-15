Neurosurgeon explains gliomas as actor Kelley Mack dies at 33 after brain tumour battle: Symptoms and treatment

Actor Kelley Mack, known for her roles in The Walking Dead, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Chicago Med, died on August 2, 2025, at the age of 33 due to complications from a rare brain cancer called diffuse midline glioma (DMG). This aggressive tumour affects the central nervous system, specifically the brainstem, thalamus, or spinal cord. Also read | Neurosurgeon explains how to recognise a brain stroke: Most common warning signs, symptoms and what to do immediately Kelley Mack died due to complications from a rare brain cancer called diffuse midline glioma (DMG). (Instagram/Kelley Mack)

Understanding glioma: symptoms and treatment

In an August 8 Instagram post, Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon, discussed Kelley Mack's death due to gliomas, which are tumours originating from glial cells in the central nervous system. He highlighted different types, such as astrocytomas, clarifying their cellular origins.

He said in the video he posted, “Today we're talking about the passing of The Walking Dead actress Kelly Mack at the age of 33 from a glioma or complications of gliomas. Glioma, for those of you who don't know, are tumours that start from glial cells, which are the supporting cells within the central nervous system.”

Dr Jagannathan further highlighted treatment approaches, indicating that low-grade gliomas might be curable with surgery, while more aggressive types often require chemotherapy and radiation. The most lethal form, glioblastoma, is noted for its grim prognosis and combination therapy, he added.

He said, “Common types of gliomas include astrocytomas – tumours that start from astrocytes, which are star-shaped cells in the central nervous system and all of which are tumours that start from the cells that provide myelin or help conduction of the nerves within the central nervous system itself. Glioma treatments can vary considerably.”

“Low grad gliomas – generally the prognosis can be quite good, and in some cases, surgery on its own can be curative for these types of tumours. Most commonly as the gliomas get more malignant, meaning as the gliomas degrade, adjunct treatments such as chemotherapy and or radiation are required,” Dr Jagannathan further said.

Low survival rate

He added, “The most commonly encountered glioma that we generally see are what are called glioblastomas, which are unfortunately the most deadly types of tumours as well, and the 5-year survival rate of these tumours is well under 15 percent in the majority of cases. The treatment for glioblastomas usually involves a combination of surgery, along with radiation treatments, as well as chemotherapy. Drugs such as temozolomide are often used to help control the tumour growth itself.”

Dr Jagannathan also emphasised the importance of extensive surgical removal for better long-term survival, especially with low-grade tumours, and said, “Critical thing with glioma, particularly with low-grade gliomas, is that the extent of resection with surgery, which is critical in terms of delineating long-term survival. So when you're diagnosed with these tumours early, it's important to identify the location and to be able to try to extrapolate these or take as much of it out as possible, in order to maximise long-term survival.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.