Neurosurgeon explains how to recognise a brain stroke: Most common warning signs, symptoms and what to do immediately

In a June 30 video he posted on Instagram, US-based neurosurgeon Dr Brian Hoeflinger, shared how to recognise a stroke. According to him, sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg or sudden confusion or trouble speaking or understanding speech are some of the sighs to watch out for. Also read | Neurologist explains causes and symptoms of two types of brain strokes: Ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke A stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. Prompt treatment can significantly improve outcomes and reduce the risk of long-term damage. (Freepik)

What is a stroke and what are the warning signs?

Dr Hoeflinger explained that a stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced, depriving the brain of oxygen and nutrients. This can cause damage to brain cells and lead to loss of brain function. He wrote in his caption, “Learn the warning signs and symptoms of a stroke and what to do if you think someone is having a stroke.”

In the video, he said, “A stroke, put in simplest terms, is when a specific part of the brain gets injured or dies because of a lack of blood flow. The most common signs or symptoms of a stroke would be the sudden onset of drooping on one side of the face or facial numbness, or sudden onset of weakness or numbness in an arm or leg, the sudden onset of difficulty with speech or inability to speak, the sudden onset of trouble with your vision or loss of vision.”

'A stroke is a medical emergency'

Dr Hoeflinger added that the faster you act, the better the chances of minimising damage and improving outcomes. According to him, don't wait to see if the symptoms go away, call emergency services right away.

“A stroke is a medical emergency. If you witness someone having these signs or symptoms of a stroke, call 911 (to request emergency assistance) and you may just have saved a life,” Dr Hoeflinger said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.