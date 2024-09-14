A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is suddenly interrupted, either by a blocked blood vessel or a ruptured artery, leading to the death of brain cells due to oxygen deprivation. This neurological disorder can have profound consequences, including hemiplegia, difficulty speaking, depression and dementia. Are you at risk for stroke: Learn warning signs, causes and path to effective rehabilitation (Photo by American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mahendra JV, HOD and Consultant - Department of Neurology at Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences in Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, shared, “The risk of stroke increases significantly with age, particularly after 55, and is exacerbated by conditions such as high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, coronary artery disease and high cholesterol.”

He revealed, “While we cannot alter factors like age and genetics, managing conditions like hypertension and diabetes, along with adopting a healthier lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of stroke. Rehabilitation plays a critical role in recovery, with approaches like constraint-induced movement therapy, robotics, and fitness training showing promise in restoring motor functions.”

He highlighted, “Occupational therapy is vital for helping survivors regain the ability to perform daily tasks. Ongoing research into innovative therapies, including virtual reality, and drug augmentation, holds the potential to further enhance recovery outcomes. Understanding the causes and symptoms of stroke, as well as the importance of timely rehabilitation is the key to improving patient outcomes and reducing the global impact of this debilitating condition.”

Dr Khushbu Goel, Head and Consultant - Stroke Care Programme and Management and Neurology at Manipal Hospital in New Delhi's Dwarka, echoed, “Stoke is a brain attack caused by a disruption in the blood supply, which prevents brain tissues from receiving enough oxygen and nutrients.” There are major 2 types of stroke- Ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke -

An ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or reduced. This prevents brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients.

Another type of stroke is a hemorrhagic stroke. It occurs when a blood vessel in the brain leaks or bursts and causes bleeding in the brain

Medical risk factors

High blood pressure

Cigarette smoking

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Obstructive sleep apnea

Cardiovascular disease, including heart failure, heart defects, heart infection or irregular heart rhythm, such as atrial fibrillation

Personal or family history of stroke, heart attack or transient ischemic attack

Other factors associated with a higher risk of stroke include:

Age- People age 55 or older have a higher risk of stroke than younger people.

Sex- Men have a higher risk of stroke than women. Women are usually older when they have strokes, and they're more likely to die of strokes than men.

Lifestyle risk factors:

Being overweight or obese.

Physical inactivity.

Heavy or binge drinking.

Use of illegal drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

Symptoms of stroke are:

Trouble speaking and understanding what others are saying. A person having a stroke may be confused, slur words, or may not be able to understand speech.

Numbness, weakness, or paralysis in the face, arm or leg. This often affects just one side of the body. The person can try to raise both arms over the head. If one arm begins to fall, it may be a sign of a stroke. Also, one side of the mouth may droop when trying to smile.

Problems seeing in one or both eyes. The person may suddenly have blurred or blackened vision in one or both eyes. Or the person may see double.

Sudden onset imbalance can also be a symptom of stroke

What is stroke rehabilitation?

Stroke rehabilitation is a comprehensive program designed to help individuals recover and regain independence following a stroke. It involves a multidisciplinary approach, including physical, occupational, and speech therapies, aimed at restoring function and improving quality of life. Rehabilitation focuses on strengthening muscles, improving coordination and enhancing mobility through exercises and activities tailored to the patient's specific needs. It also addresses cognitive and emotional challenges, helping patients relearn skills such as speaking, swallowing and daily activities.

Speech therapy focuses on helping patients who have difficulties with speaking or understanding language, addressing challenges in communication that may arise after a stroke. Physical therapy is centered on exercises designed to help patients regain movement and coordination skills that may have been affected by the stroke, promoting strength, balance and mobility.