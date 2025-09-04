Why was Rolling Ray wheelchair-bound? A look at his health battles before death at 28

Reality TV star and influencer Rolling Ray's tragic demise at the age of 28 has shocked his fans and followers. Ray, whose real name was Raymond Harper, was highly popular for coining the term “purr.” Rolling Ray died at the age of 28 on September 3.(@iamrollingray on Instagram)

According to People magazine, a spokesperson at Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that his death was reported on September 3, just days before the influencer was scheduled to celebrate his 29th birthday on September 5.

Rolling Ray's mother, Shazola Nay, confirmed his death in a post on social media, while Zeus Network has posted a tribute on Instagram.

Born on September 5, 1996, Ray lived in Washington, D.C. and came into the spotlight after his appearance on MTV's Catfish: Trolls, followed by Divorce Court and Bobby I Love U, Purrr.

How did Rolling Ray end up in a wheelchair?

He was suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 3, according to Daily Mail.

As per the NHS website, the rare genetic condition can lead to weakness in muscles. The situation becomes worse over a period of time, but there are several medicines as well as treatments to help patients manage the symptoms.

This is the reason why Ray used a wheelchair.

Also Read: Rolling Ray net worth: DC influencer and reality star dies at 28

During his appearance on I Got Time Today, Ray once said that doctors had noted that he "was going to die at 14 years old, years ago."

"The doctor was wrong, they told my mom that I was going to die at 14, but you know, science changed and doctors are not always right," Prime Timer quoted him as saying.

Rolling Ray's health scare

Last year, Ray discussed a major health scare with his nearly 450,000 followers on Instagram and said he was taken into intensive care at Howard University Hospital after facing breathing issues. He also battled Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Also Read: What happened to Rolling Ray? Musician's mother's alleged ‘death’ post surfaces

In 2021, Ray survived an accidental fire after he tried to light a cigarette and ended up burning part of his wig.

FAQs:

What happened to Rolling Ray?

Ray's cause of death has not been revealed so far.

How old was Rolling Ray?

He was 28 and was set to celebrate his 29th birthday on September 5.

What problem was Rolling Ray suffering from?

The social media star had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 3.