Thu, Sept 04, 2025
What happened to Rolling Ray? Musician's mother's alleged ‘death’ post surfaces

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 07:45 am IST

Social media claims Rolling Ray, 28, has died; his mother allegedly posted on Facebook, but reports remain unconfirmed as the account is private.

Multiple posts on social media claim that musician Rolling Ray, who went viral for his bold videos on social media, has reportedly passed away. Real name Raymond Harper, the Washington, DC area artist, suffered from disability and moved around in a wheelchair.

Rolling Ray. (@iamrollingray on Instagram)
Rolling Ray. (@iamrollingray on Instagram)

According to social media reports, Rolling Ray's mother, Sazola Nay, posted on Facebook about the 28-year-old rapper's death. However, Hindustan Times could not confirm the same as the Facebook account is private.

The alleged post read: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord.... I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road... Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest... Only God Knows."

Here's the viral post:

Rolling Ray went viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok for his bold, outspoken, and often humorous videos, where he comments on lifestyle, relationships, and pop culture. His performances during the Black Lives Matter protests in the Washington D.C. area sitting in a wheelchair made Rolling Ray an iconic figure in DC's music scene.

His life in a wheelchair frequently features in his performances as he often incorporates it into his public persona and content. Ray is an influential figure in the LGBTQ+ and disabled communities.

Also read: Laken Snelling update: Autopsy reveals key details on Kentucky cheerleader's baby's death

Tributes Pour In For Rolling Ray

Despite the death not being confirmed, tributes poured in for the rapper on social media. Thousands of posts have been made so far remembering Rolling Ray. Here are some of the posts:

"RIP Rolling Ray. Truly redefined the definition of Purrrrrr," Emmy-nominated writer and producer, George M Johnson Garçon, wrote on X.

“We just lost a legend, rolling ray’s mom has confirmed his passing via Facebook 💔” wrote one.

“Rest in peace rolling ray omfg 💔💔💔” said another.

Rolling Ray lived with his family in the Washington DC area.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
