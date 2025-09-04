Laken Snelling update: Autopsy reveals key details on Kentucky cheerleader's baby's death

Laken Ashley Snelling, a 21-year-old University of Kentucky student accused hiding her dead infant, was released from jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond. She was arrested on Sunday and was booked in Fayette County. On Wednesday, in a major update on the case, authorities revealed the baby's preliminary autopsy report. Laken Snelling, the 21-year-old Kentucky University cheerleader, accused of killing her baby.(Laken Snelling on Instagram)

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said Wednesday in the report that the preliminary autopsy of the dead infant showed it was a male baby. Its cause of death came up inconclusive, but a detailed autopsy is on.

The dead infant was found in the closet of Snelling's home near the University of Kentucky by officers with the Lexington Police Department. The corpse was wrapped in a towel and placed inside a black trash bag. Police did not reveal who informed them about the baby.

“I understand the community’s concern and sensitivity surrounding the death of a child,” Corner Ginn said in the report. “We are conducting a thorough and methodical death investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered.”

Who Is Laken Ashley Snelling?

Laken Ashely Snelling is a 21-year-old senior at the University of Kentucky. The university confirmed that she is a member of the university's competitive cheerleading team, called the STUNT. Snelling faces charges of concealing the birth of an infant, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, her arrest records show.

Kentucky abortion laws are among the strictest in the US, with nearly all abortions banned except to save the life of the mother or prevent serious harm. There are no exceptions, and providers face felony charges for performing unlawful procedures.

Having been released on bail, Snelling has been ordered to live with her parents on house arrest.