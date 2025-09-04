Rolling Ray net worth: DC influencer and reality star dies at 28

Rolling Ray, the D.C influencer who rose to fame due to his appearance on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls, passed away at 28 on September 3. As per Marca, Ray’s mother, Sazola Nay, broke the news on Facebook in an emotional post. “It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord,” Sazola Nay reportedly wrote on Facebook. Apart from the post, there has been no confirmation of his death. Influencer Rolling Ray's mother announced their passing in a Facebook post(Instagram)

Rolling Ray's net worth

Rolling Ray had a net worth of $100,000 in the early years of his career. He made most of it through content and television adverts, according to Marca. Ray, whose real name is Raymond Harper, gained widespread popularity after he appeared on shows like MTV’s Catfish: Trolls and Divorce Court. Rolling Ray later starred in the 2022 LGBTQ+ dating series, Bobby I Love You, Purrr. He was also the executive producer of this show on Zeus Network.

In addition to his TV appearances, Rolling Ray produced music. As per PinkNews, the influencer liked to describe himself as the “king of gay rap” and released songs such as Look At Me, Gun Action, and Thank You. Following the success of Bobby I Love You, Purrr, and the songs, Rolling Ray’s net worth increased to somewhere between $1.3 million and $1.5 million by 2025, according to Marca.

Rolling Ray's cause of death

While it is still unclear how Rolling Ray died, he had earlier suffered from pneumonia and a blood infection, according to The Sun. He had also battled COVID in 2022. My immune system isn't strong enough to fight it by myself”, Ray had written on social media at the time. At the time of his death, the influencer and video personality was only two days away from his 29th birthday.

