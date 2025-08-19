Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin and Ricky Martin to perform at MTV VMAs 2025: Report

Global pop star Sabrina Carpenter, reggaeton musician J Balvin and hip-hop star Busta Rhymes are set to headline performances at the 2025 MTV VMAs. They’ll be joined by Latin music icon Ricky Martin, breakout singer-songwriter Alex Warren, EDM artiste DJ Snake and Sombr when the show will take place in New York on September 7. MTV have released a list of all the artists who will perform at MTV VMAs this year

The night will mark major career milestones. Ricky Martin will receive the inaugural Latin Icon Award, while Busta Rhymes will be honoured with the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award. Both trailblazers are also slated to perform. Hosting duties will be taken up by rap veteran LL Cool J.

Sabrina, who dominates this year’s nominations, is in the running for Video of the Year and seven other categories. She’s also gearing up for the release of her new album Man’s Best Friend on August 29, and will appear on the title track of Taylor Swift’s upcoming record The Life Of A Showgirl, which will be out on October 3.

This year’s nominations are led by pop powerhouse Lady Gaga with 12 nods, followed by hitmaker Bruno Mars with 11 and rap visionary Kendrick Lamar with 10. They’re the only artists to score double-digit nominations. K-pop superstar Rosé of BLACKPINK follows with eight, all tied to her track APT. The VMAs are also adding fresh categories — Best Pop Artist and Best Country.

The Video of the Year race is stacked with Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Rosé & Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Weeknd & Playboi Carti. Meanwhile, Artist of the Year will see heavyweights Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd face off.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Balvin will return to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2022, performing his hit Zun Zun with Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavárez, before premiering Noventa alongside DJ Snake, who will make his VMAs debut. Sombr will take the stage for the first time after earning nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative. Warren, another first-time performer, is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Pop and Song of the Year.